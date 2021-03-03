League of Legends receives 11.5 patch update: Here's what it brings to the table

Image Source : LEAGUE OF LEGENDS League of Legends receives 11.5 patch update.

League of Legends is getting yet another update, which is set to make the gaming experience even better. With the new 11.5 patch update, the game developers have made tweaks in order to balance the characters. The overpowered picks, like Udyr, Gragas (top), Seraphine and Azir, will be receiving some changes.

Similarly, the champions who have been doing poorly in season 11 will be receiving upgrades. The update will make Sejuani, Qiyana, Trundle and Kog'Maw a bit more powerful than before.

According to the official patch notes, here’s what will happen to all the characters in the 11.5 update of League of Legends:

Azir - W Sand Soldier damage decreased.

Gragas - Q cost now flat.

Jax - Base damage growth increased.

Karma - Q cooldown decreased.

Kog’Maw - W bonus damage increased later.

Master YI - E base damage increased.

Pyke - Passive grey health storage decreased; now adds lethality and increases when enemies are nearby.

Qiyana - W bonus damage increased. R damage increased later.

Rammus - Base health growth decreased.

Rell - Base armor decreased. W1 and W2 cooldown increased.

Samira - Base damage growth increased. Q damage ratio increased later.

Sejuni - W second hit damage ratio increased.

Seraphine - Passive subsequent note damage decay removed; Note damage from allies reduced. R cooldown increased.

Shaco - W base damage and single target base damage decreased; now deals increased damage to monsters.

Trundle - Q cooldown decreased.

Twitch - Passive damage ratio per stack decreased. R bonus damage increased; duration increased.

Udyr - Base health growth decreased. R aura total damage decreased.

Virgo - Fixed several bugs related to Mejai’s and Possession. Passive turret dodging removed.

Some of the Bug Fixes and QOL changes include:

LEAGUE CLIENT: Discovered and fixed an issue that would cause players to be stuck at the "Waiting for Stats" screen instead of directing the player to their end-of-game lobby

LEAGUE CLIENT: Fixed various rendering issues around the Match History graphs and statistics

LEAGUE CLIENT: Fixed a bug that sometimes prevented players from trading champions in Champ Select

Heartseeker Quinn's recall SFX now play properly

Camille's W - Tactical Sweep heal now properly takes into account her outer cone bonus damage, not the inner cone damage

Fixed a bug where Tryndamere would be able to die through his R - Undying Rage if hit with a CC ability empowered by Horizon Focus

Bonus damage from Muramana and Ravenous Hydra's Cleave passive now properly triggers with every attack after Urgot's W - Purge is activated, not just the first attack

Ranged champions now properly benefit from Doran's Shield's Endure and Recovery passives

Fixed a bug where Udyr was able to trigger Tear of the Goddess' mana charge with every attack

Fixed a bug where Runaan's Hurricane's bolts would generate additional stacks of Conqueror

Certain champions now properly receive experience when a dragon is defeated during the time they are untargetable through an ability (Master Yi, Xayah, Zed, Kayn, Maokai, Yuumi)

Ravenous Hydra's Cleave passive now behaves more consistently across similar abilities

Fixed a bug where Ezreal would not trigger Runaan's Hurricane when casting Q - Mystic Shot and turning around at the same time

Fixed a bug where if Shyvana's W - Burnout was active, Ravenous Hydra's Cleave passive would not work after the first attack

Relic Shield's Spoils of War kills from a support now properly count towards Viktor's Passive - Glorious Evolution and Cull stacks

Samira's R - Infernal Trigger now properly applies Ravenous Hydra's Cleave passive