Thursday, March 30, 2023
     
Live tv
India TV Tech Desk Edited By: India TV Tech Desk New Delhi Updated on: March 30, 2023 23:00 IST
trending small-sized PC games
Image Source : FREEPIK Top 10 trending small-sized PC games to play now

Small-sized PC games have been gaining popularity over the years due to their accessibility, portability, and low requirements for hardware. These games are perfect for quick gaming sessions during breaks or when you have limited space on your computer.

With the rise of indie game developers and the availability of game engines, there are numerous games available that don't require a high-end PC to run smoothly. These games offer a range of genres, from puzzle games to role-playing games, and can provide hours of entertainment without taking up too much storage space. 

Here are 10 trending small-sized PC games that you can download and play:

Among Us - This online multiplayer game has swept the globe. You are aboard a spacecraft with your crewmates, but one of you is a fake, and you need to track down the fake one.

Stardew Valley - In this simulation game, you inherit a farm and must learn to manage it while also building relationships with the townspeople.

Hades - This action-packed game follows the story of Zagreus, the son of Hades, as he fights his way through the underworld to escape his father's realm.

Don't Starve - In this survival game, you must navigate a dangerous wilderness while keeping yourself fed and sane.

Ori and the Blind Forest - This platformer game follows the story of Ori, a guardian spirit, as he navigates a dangerous forest to save his home.

Undertale - This role-playing game has become a cult classic. You play as a child who has fallen into the underground world of monsters and must find your way out.

Limbo - This atmospheric puzzle-platformer game has simple black-and-white graphics but is filled with eerie environments and challenging puzzles.

Papers, Please - In this dystopian simulation game, you play as a border control agent and must decide who to let in and who to turn away.

Firewatch - This narrative-driven game takes you through a summer spent in the Wyoming wilderness as a fire lookout.

Hollow Knight - This action-adventure game takes you through an underground kingdom filled with challenging battles and beautiful scenery.

These trending small-sized PC games offer something for everyone. Whether you prefer puzzles, platformers, or simulations, there is a game on this list that is sure to provide you with hours of entertainment.

