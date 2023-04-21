Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Third-party android apps to help you change the way you use WhatsApp

WhatsApp boasts over a billion users worldwide and frequently introduces new features to facilitate engaging conversations between its users. Nevertheless, certain third-party apps offer additional functionalities on WhatsApp that may not be accessible through the app itself. These apps allow users to automate messages, read deleted messages, and much more. Here are ten third-party apps that have the potential to change how you use WhatsApp.

WAMR

WAMR is a powerful app that saves all your WhatsApp media, including photos, videos, and voice messages. It also allows you to recover deleted media, making it a must-have app for anyone who values WhatsApp data.

WABox

WABox is a third-party Android app that offers multiple useful features to enhance your WhatsApp experience. Among the app's features, the fake call and chat option stands out as a favourite for many users, as it can be used to play pranks by simulating scary calls or chats.

Whatsapp Auto Reply

If you're using WhatsApp to handle your business, it's important to be prompt in your responses to your customers. However, it's not always possible to be available 24/7. That's where WhatsApp Auto Reply comes in handy. It's a popular third-party app that can automatically reply to new messages with a default text, letting your customers know that you will get back to them soon.

Cube ACR

Sometimes you may need to record WhatsApp calls, whether it's for entertainment or work-related purposes, and there's no built-in feature for that. However, there are call recording apps that can assist you with that. Cube ACR is one of the best call-recording solutions available on Android that not only helps you with recording WhatsApp calls but also works with Zoom and some other apps.

WA Call Blocker

WA Call Blocker is an app that enables you to block unwanted calls on WhatsApp without having to block the person entirely. Blocking the caller only restricts the incoming call, and they will not be notified that they have been blocked. This app ensures that you can still receive text messages from the blocked contact, while also being able to block calls from them.

Transcriber for WhatsApp

If you find yourself struggling to listen to long voice notes on WhatsApp or need to transcribe them for any reason, Transcriber for WhatsApp is the perfect solution. With this app, you can easily transcribe any voice note on WhatsApp, whether it's too long, full of instructions, or you're unable to listen to it in certain situations, such as when you're travelling through traffic.

Sticker maker

If you're a fan of WhatsApp's sticker feature, you'll love Sticker Maker. This app allows you to create custom stickers from your images and share them with your friends. You can also add text, emojis, and other elements to make your stickers more fun and personal.

WhatsRemoved+

WhatsRemoved+ is a powerful app that automatically saves all your WhatsApp messages, even those that have been deleted. It also alerts you when someone deletes a message, giving you a chance to read it before it's gone forever.

WaLastseen

WaLastSeen is a useful app for keeping tabs on when your kids or WhatsApp Business customers were last seen online. It can also be used to track anyone's "last seen" status. However, it only works for users who have their "last seen" status turned on.

WhatsTool

WhatsTool is an all-in-one app that offers a range of features to enhance your WhatsApp experience. It includes a QR code generator, status saver, message scheduler, and more. With WhatsTool, you'll never need another app to manage your WhatsApp messages.

These ten Android apps can help you automate messages, hide notifications, recover deleted messages and media, create custom stickers, and more. With these third-party apps, you can take your WhatsApp experience to the next level.

