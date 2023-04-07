Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Switching from iPhone to Android? Here's how to transfer your iCloud contacts to Google

The issue of contact syncing across iCloud and Google is a common problem that many people face. However, there are simple tips available to ensure that contacts are backed up everywhere.

If you're an iPhone user looking to switch to an Android device or simply want to backup your iCloud contacts to your Google account for safekeeping, there's a straightforward process you can follow. With iCloud and Google accounts, it's possible to sync your contacts across different devices and platforms.

How to sync iPhone contacts to iCloud

This procedure only requires a few steps and is pretty straightforward. Make sure your iPhone is initially linked to Wi-Fi.

1. Open the Settings app on your iPhone.

2. Tap on your name or Apple ID at the top of the Settings menu.

3. Select iCloud.

4. Toggle the Contacts switch to the on position if it's not already on.

5. Wait for your iPhone to finish syncing your contacts to iCloud. This may take some time if you have a large number of contacts.

Once your contacts are synced to iCloud, you can access them from any device that's signed in to your iCloud account. To make sure your contacts are synced to other devices, make sure the Contacts switch is turned on under iCloud settings on those devices as well.

How to transfer contacts from iCloud on an iPhone to a Google account

1. On your iPhone, go to Settings and tap on your Apple ID profile.

2. Tap on iCloud and make sure that Contacts is toggled on.

3. Go to the iCloud using your computer's web browser (www.icloud.com)

4. To log in, enter your password and Apple ID.

5. Click on Contacts and select the contacts that you want to transfer.

6. Choose Export vCard by clicking on the gear icon in the lower left corner.

7. Save the vCard file to your computer.

8. Open a web browser on your computer and go to the Google Contacts website (contacts.google.com).

9. Sign in with your Google account credentials.

10. On the left side of the screen, select the Import button.

11. Select the vCard file that you saved on your computer and click Import.

12. Wait for the contacts to be imported into your Google account.

Once the transfer is complete, your contacts will be available on any device that is synced with your Google account, including Android devices.

