Oppo F25 Pro 5G to launch in India on February 29: Here's everything you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : OPPO F25 PRO 5G Oppo F25 Pro 5G

Oppo is all set to launch its Oppo F25 Pro 5G in India. The upcoming smartphone is the latest addition to Oppo’s F series in India. The Oppo F25 Pro 5G will launch on February 29 in India. Ahead of its official launch, the company has shared the design and some key features of the smartphone, which suggest that it is a rebranded version of the Oppo Reno 11F 5G that debuted in Indonesia recently.

Oppo F25 Pro 5G India price (expected)

Oppo F25 Pro 5G will come in Lava Red colour, but there may be other options as well. It will cost less than Rs. 25,000 and will be available on Amazon, where its microsite is already live. Some sources also say that it may have a blue variant, but this is not confirmed yet.

Oppo F25 Pro 5G specifications (expected)

Oppo F25 Pro 5G boasts a 6.7-inch AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and Panda Glass protection. It has a 93.4 percent screen-to-body ratio and a 7.54mm thickness. On the camera front, it gets a triple camera setup on the back, with a 64-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. It has a 32-megapixel selfie camera on the front, in a hole-punch cutout.

The upcoming smartphone also offers some AI-based camera features, such as AI Smart Image Matting, which lets users extract the subject(s) from a photo as a transparent PNG and share it with another app. This is similar to what iPhone users have done since iOS 16. The phone also uses AI for its beauty filters and portrait mode.

The phone's other specifications are not known, but they may be similar to the Oppo Reno 11F 5G, which is its global counterpart. According to reports, the phone may have a MediaTek Dimensity 7050 processor, up to 8GB RAM, and up to 256GB storage. It may also have a 5,000mAh battery with 67W fast charging.

ALSO READ: Next Oppo phones, Reno 12 series, expected in June 2024: Leaked details Revealed