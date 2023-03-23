Thursday, March 23, 2023
     
Google grants early access to its AI service, Bard, to select Pixel users

Pixel users have reported receiving an email from Google inviting them to be among the first to test its latest AI-powered generative tool, Bard.

India TV Tech Desk New Delhi Updated on: March 23, 2023 19:45 IST
Google has recently granted early access to its Bard AI service to a restricted group of Pixel smartphone users. Google is testing the early beta version of Bard with members of its Trusted Tester programme and Pixel enthusiasts. According to   reports, a select group of Pixel superfans who possess Pixel smartphones are apparently getting access to Bard.

A number of Pixel users have reported receiving an email from Google inviting them to be among the first to test its latest AI-powered generative tool, Bard. The email was sent to dedicated Pixel fans, who will be asked to provide feedback after  they begin using it. The public beta testing phase for Bard is expected to begin soon, which will allow enthusiasts to test the product prior to its official release. As the company has already opened up a closed community beta testing program for Pixel superfans, the public release of Bard seems to be on the horizon.

Anybody who has a Pixel smartphone is welcome to join the Pixel superfan club for free. Nevertheless, for the time being, only users in the United States who have received an invitation from Google to join the club are allowed to be members of the Pixel superfan club. Pixel superfans will be qualified for "surprise rewards" after signing up. These benefits consist of unique access to occasions and activities, occasional presents, and special deals.

ALSO READ: Is your job at risk? You are scared of being replaced by AI? Check the list

Similar to OpenAI's ChatGPT, Google's Bard AI is a generative language model that enables users to receive responses that seem human-like in a conversational context. However, Google has announced the expansion of access to its AI assistant, Bard, in the US and UK. The company aims to enable more users to collaborate with generative AI through this early experiment. Google hopes that Bard will inspire more creativity and curiosity among users and will continue to improve the service based on feedback.

