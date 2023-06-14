iPhone 14 available at heavy discounted price on Flipkart: Know more

Follow us on Image Source : APPLE iPhone 14 series

Great news for iPhone enthusiasts! The highly anticipated iPhone 14 is now available at a significant price reduction on popular e-commerce platforms, Amazon and Flipkart. This remarkable discount is part of the ongoing sale events on both platforms, enticing customers with irresistible offers.

iPhone 14 with 128GB storage variant is now priced at Rs 67,999, which is relatively a considerable drop from its original price of Rs 79,900 (which is around Rs 12,000 off). Additionally, alternative colour variants of the same storage option are available for Rs 69,999. It's worth noting that customers can take advantage of various benefits such as cashback, exchange deals, and convenient EMI options.

For individuals who require greater storage capacity, the iPhone 14 with 256GB is available at an attractive price of Rs 77,999, down from its original price of Rs 89,990. Similarly, other variants of this storage option are being sold for Rs 78,999. Furthermore, the top-tier 512GB variant, catering to users with extensive storage needs, is now available for just Rs 97,999, significantly lower than its original price of Rs 1,09,900. Customers looking to purchase the higher storage variants can also enjoy the same bank offers mentioned earlier.

The iPhone 14 is offered in a variety of captivating colours, including red, black, white, yellow, blue, and purple, ensuring that customers have ample options to choose from based on their personal preferences. However, it's important to note that the package does not include a charger. Those in need of a charger can opt for the Apple proprietary 20W charger, which can be purchased separately for Rs 1,579 on Flipkart. Alternatively, users can explore third-party options that feature a Type-C port.

If budget constraints are a concern, the iPhone 13 is also a viable alternative to consider. The iPhone 13 shares a striking resemblance to its successor, the iPhone 14, at least in terms of external design. Therefore, those seeking a more affordable option can explore the iPhone 13 without compromising on style and aesthetics.

In conclusion, the iPhone 14 is now available at an incredibly discounted price on both Amazon and Flipkart. With a wide range of storage options and captivating colour variants, customers can seize this opportunity to own the latest iPhone model. Whether you choose the iPhone 14 or opt for the budget-friendly iPhone 13, both devices promise an exceptional user experience and cutting-edge features. Don't miss out on these fantastic deals!

