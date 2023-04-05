Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Annoyed with Twitter? Here is how you can delete your account permanently

Deleting a Twitter account permanently could be a decision made for various reasons, such as concerns over the upcoming change in ownership, feeling that the platform is consuming too much time, or simply boredom. Regardless of the reason, the process of deleting the account is not straightforward.

Before proceeding with deleting your Twitter account, take a moment to consider whether you may want to create a new account in the future using the same email address associated with your current account. If this is a possibility, it is recommended to change your email address before deleting the account to prevent it from becoming locked to your deleted account.

Similarly, if you plan to use the same username for a future Twitter account, it's important to change it before deleting the current account. Failure to do so could result in the username being permanently linked to your deleted account.

Follow these steps to delete your account:

Sign in to your Twitter account

The first step in deleting your Twitter account is to sign in to your account using your username and password. Once you are logged in, click on the three-dot icon located in the bottom left corner of your screen.

Select “Settings and Privacy”

A menu will show after clicking the three-dot icon. "Settings and Privacy" should be chosen from the list of choices.

Choose “Account”

In the “Settings and Privacy” menu, select “Account” from the list of options on the left-hand side of the screen.

To the page's bottom, scroll down.

You can deactivate your account by scrolling to the bottom of the page.

Review the information

Before you proceed with deleting your Twitter account, it is essential to review the information on the screen. You will see a message that explains the consequences of deleting your account, such as losing all of your followers, tweets, and other account information.

Confirm your decision

Once you have reviewed the information, click on the “Deactivate” button to confirm your decision to delete your Twitter account. Twitter will ask you to enter your password to confirm your decision.

Verify your decision

After entering your password, Twitter will ask you to verify your decision by clicking on the “Deactivate Account” button.

Wait for 30 days

Twitter will take up to 30 days to delete your account permanently. During this time, your account will be deactivated, and no one will be able to see your tweets or interact with your account.

If you change your mind and decide that you want to keep your Twitter account, you can reactivate it by logging in within 30 days of deactivating your account. However, after 30 days, your account will be permanently deleted, and there will be no way to recover it.

