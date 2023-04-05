Amazon enters into generative AI space with AI startup accelerator

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Amazon

Amazon has entered the growing generative artificial intelligence (AI) market, by launching an AI accelerator to help startups working in the field.

The new Amazon Web Services (AWS) 'Generative AI Accelerator' is a global programme for 10 Generative AI startups that can demonstrate early-stage traction.

ALSO READ: 5 wireless mouse and keyboard combos you can buy for under Rs 2,000

Selected startups will get up to $300,000 in AWS credits which will help in building their AI services and solutions. Applications are open for the next two weeks and 10 startups will be chosen, according to the company.

"Ideally, you'll have a minimum viable product (MVP) already developed and your eyes set on seed-stage funding, with plans to raise in the next 18 months," said Amazon.

"We welcome machine learning startups with technical leads who are leveraging cloud technologies, or who plan to. If you have game-changing ambitions in the Generative AI space, we want to support you," the company informed.

ALSO READ: How to transfer your playlists between Spotify and Apple Music in minutes?

The company has announced a kick-off event in-person in the San Francisco Bay Area in the US from May 24-25 and a Demo day on July 26-27 to showcase the progress of its AI accelerator.

"Upon completion of the 10-week programme, you'll pitch to the Generative AI community -- including investors, press and customers -- to raise awareness for your company," said Amazon.

The Generative AI market is currently led by Microsoft-owned OpenAI via ChatGPT and AI-powered Bing Search, with Google trying hard to disrupt the space with its AI service called Bard.

ALSO READ: FIFA launches 'AI League'- a new mobile game for Android

Inputs from IANS

Latest Technology News