Wednesday, April 05, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Technology
  4. Amazon enters into generative AI space with AI startup accelerator

Amazon enters into generative AI space with AI startup accelerator

The company has announced a kick-off event in-person in the San Francisco Bay Area in the US from May 24-25 and a Demo day on July 26-27 to showcase the progress of its AI accelerator.

India TV Tech Desk Edited By: India TV Tech Desk Noida Published on: April 05, 2023 13:25 IST
Amazon
Image Source : FILE Amazon

Amazon has entered the growing generative artificial intelligence (AI) market, by launching an AI accelerator to help startups working in the field.

The new Amazon Web Services (AWS) 'Generative AI Accelerator' is a global programme for 10 Generative AI startups that can demonstrate early-stage traction.

ALSO READ: 5 wireless mouse and keyboard combos you can buy for under Rs 2,000

Selected startups will get up to $300,000 in AWS credits which will help in building their AI services and solutions. Applications are open for the next two weeks and 10 startups will be chosen, according to the company.

"Ideally, you'll have a minimum viable product (MVP) already developed and your eyes set on seed-stage funding, with plans to raise in the next 18 months," said Amazon.

"We welcome machine learning startups with technical leads who are leveraging cloud technologies, or who plan to. If you have game-changing ambitions in the Generative AI space, we want to support you," the company informed.

ALSO READ: How to transfer your playlists between Spotify and Apple Music in minutes?

The company has announced a kick-off event in-person in the San Francisco Bay Area in the US from May 24-25 and a Demo day on July 26-27 to showcase the progress of its AI accelerator.

Related Stories
Motorola launches Moto Edge30 Fusion at Rs 39,999

Motorola launches Moto Edge30 Fusion at Rs 39,999

Amazon Prime Lite Subscription to Launch in India: Affordable Benefits and other Details Revealed

Amazon Prime Lite Subscription to Launch in India: Affordable Benefits and other Details Revealed

Nothing Phone (1) price in India discounted during Flipkart Big Savings Day sale: offer details

Nothing Phone (1) price in India discounted during Flipkart Big Savings Day sale: offer details

Techie sells home and car to join Amazon in Europe, fired

Techie sells home and car to join Amazon in Europe, fired

Amazon begins another round of layoffs, 18,000 employees to be affected

Amazon begins another round of layoffs, 18,000 employees to be affected

After India, Amazon to layoff employees in THESE countries

After India, Amazon to layoff employees in THESE countries

Amazon Great Republic Day sale on luxury watches: Super discounts on Fossil, Fastrack, Timex

Amazon Great Republic Day sale on luxury watches: Super discounts on Fossil, Fastrack, Timex

Jeff Bezos makes a rare visit at Washington Post amid layoffs fears

Jeff Bezos makes a rare visit at Washington Post amid layoffs fears

Tech employees earning up to $1 million per year got laid off: Know-why?

Tech employees earning up to $1 million per year got laid off: Know-why?

DGCI issues notice to Amazon, Flipkart among other e-pharmacies over sale of drugs without license

DGCI issues notice to Amazon, Flipkart among other e-pharmacies over sale of drugs without license

Amazon asks employees to work from office at least three days a week

Amazon asks employees to work from office at least three days a week

Amazon's Alexa app enables user move music between multiple speakers: Know-how

Amazon's Alexa app enables user move music between multiple speakers: Know-how

Nokia X30 5G up for sale in India: Know the price, features, offers and more

Nokia X30 5G up for sale in India: Know the price, features, offers and more

AI-written books from diverse genre flooded Amazon: All you need to know

AI-written books from diverse genre flooded Amazon: All you need to know

Amazon Luna may add Epic Games' Fortnite

Amazon Luna may add Epic Games' Fortnite

Amazon's Alexa completes 5 years in India, introduces new male voice

Amazon's Alexa completes 5 years in India, introduces new male voice

Amazon launches 5th Gen Echo Dot at Rs 4,999

Amazon launches 5th Gen Echo Dot at Rs 4,999

RBI imposes penalty worth Rs 3.06 crore on Amazon Pay (India)

RBI imposes penalty worth Rs 3.06 crore on Amazon Pay (India)

PlayStation 5 is back in stock, pre-order starting from March 10: What to expect?

PlayStation 5 is back in stock, pre-order starting from March 10: What to expect?

Damaged your smartphone on Holi? Now upgrade your device at half the price: Flipkart

Damaged your smartphone on Holi? Now upgrade your device at half the price: Flipkart

Gizmore Vogue Bluetooth calling smartwatch launched at Rs 1,999: Availability, features and more

Gizmore Vogue Bluetooth calling smartwatch launched at Rs 1,999: Availability, features and more

Amazon announces second largest round of layoffs in company’s history I CHECK DETAILS

Amazon announces second largest round of layoffs in company’s history I CHECK DETAILS

Amazon to shut DPReview, go-to camera reviews site

Amazon to shut DPReview, go-to camera reviews site

Amazon delivery agent walks fearlessly, delivers parcel during police operation in US | WATCH

Amazon delivery agent walks fearlessly, delivers parcel during police operation in US | WATCH

Amazon is working on NFTs, teases its introduction in an email

Amazon is working on NFTs, teases its introduction in an email

Amazon removes 60 million counterfeit items out of its supply chains

Amazon removes 60 million counterfeit items out of its supply chains

"Upon completion of the 10-week programme, you'll pitch to the Generative AI community -- including investors, press and customers -- to raise awareness for your company," said Amazon.

The Generative AI market is currently led by Microsoft-owned OpenAI via ChatGPT and AI-powered Bing Search, with Google trying hard to disrupt the space with its AI service called Bard.

ALSO READ: FIFA launches 'AI League'- a new mobile game for Android

Inputs from IANS

Latest Technology News

IPL 2023: Read the fastest live coverage , analysis, records, interesting news of the T20 tournament only on India TV English Digital
Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Technology

Top News

Related Technology News

Latest News