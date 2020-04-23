Bored at home? These 6 popular multiplayer apps for Android, iOS can help you pass time

Image Source : PIXABAY Popular multiplayer games for Android, iOS

We all have hooked onto our smartphones like never before, thanks to the ongoing Coronavirus lockdown situation. Since going out isn’t an option for us right now, our reliance on apps, online video platforms, TV, and more have increased exponentially. As each day passes, the urge to get something new in the form of a new movie, web series, app, or games goes up.

Playing games is a good option and it gets better when you play with friends and not just the bots. Hence, I took the liberty to create a small list of popular multiplayer games (most the ones you have played as kids) you can download on Android and iOS, force your friends to do so, and pass some time because right now, we have all the time in the world. Read on to know more.

6 Popular Multiplayer games for Android, iOS

1. Ludo King

Ludo King has currently become quite popular and helps big time in bringing the traditional ludo board game to our smartphones. The popular Ludo King app is a multiplayer game and you can play it with your friends and family. You need to generate a code and share with friends to start playing. Additionally, you can play Ludo or Snakes and Ladders with other people as well.

Ludo King

For those who don’t know, Ludo is the game of probability and strategy wherein you are required to take four rounds of the board to reach your home by rolling the dice. Apart from this, you also have to ensure no one cuts your chance of winning. Snakes and Ladders, on the other hand, requires you to reach from 1 to 100 by rolling the dice, climbing ladders, and staying safe from snakes. Apart from this, Ludo King lets you play spin the wheel to earn coins and 7 Up Down as additional games. It has various modes and chats option. You can know all about it by reading our Ludo King guide.

Availability: Android, iOS

2. Tambola: The Indian Bingo

Tambola: The Indian Bingo is yet another multiplayer game that can be played with a number of people as well as with random people online. The game is the one where probability plays a major role but with all the fun. Numbers between 1 and 100 are called out and you need to cancel the ones on your allotted ticket to eventually win the game.

Tambola

The app is played in a horizontal fashion and you can play by either logging in via Facebook or as a guest. For starting out with friends, you need to generate a code, much like Ludo King to start playing with friends and family. The game proves to be quite intriguing and keeps you hooked throughout. Hence, it’s a must try to while you stuck at home. Additionally, people playing the game can chat with each other via a chat window while playing the game or before the game begins.

Availability: Android, iOS

3. Uno Friends

Uno is another nostalgia bringer of the popular card game we have all played at least once in our lives. Uno is a card game wherein players are required to match their cards by either colour or number by picking card-by-card from a deck of cards and get rid of all the cards before anyone else.

Uno Friends

People can create private rooms to play with friends and family and can get three action cards and two wild cards during the game. The game allows for 2, 3 or 4 player modes and there are AI players too to play against them. Uno Friends multiplayer game works in both online and offline modes, making it an easy game to play when the Wi-Fi is down or there are network issues.

Availability: Android, iOS

4. Scrabble Go

People who are a fan of word games and loved playing scrabble, this is the app for you. Scrabble Go is the word game that follows the traditional way of a scrabble. You get tiles and letters on them and you need to make words out of the letters to finally earn points and win. This is the perfect game to choose for friends and family while at home.

Scrabble Go

Scrabble Go comes with various game modes to enhance the game and the tiles you get can also be customised. The modes include Duels, Word Drop, Tumbler, and Rush, with all modes having different features to try on. You can also get to practice alone to excel playing the game, can play tournaments, and even track your score to do well. The game proves to be both fun and educational.

Availability: Android, iOS

5. Carrom Pool

Carrom Pool is another board game on an app that brings all the memories of Carrom days. I am sure most of us have played Carrom and it just gets easier to play it on an app, that too, for free. The game is a simple multiplayer game; you are required to pot in the maximum tokens to earn points and win.

Carrom Pool

The game can be played with both your friends and family and even with top players. It has two main modes: Carrom and DIsk Pool and allows you to have a number of pucks and striker options. Users also get daily golden shots for free and get to earn prizes every day. Furthermore, the app also works in offline mode, which is an added perk.

Availability: Android, iOS

6. 8 Ball Pool

The ones who like playing pool will like 8 Ball Pool. 8 Ball Pool is one of the popular multiplayer pool games wherein you can enjoy playing pool. The game requires you to pot in the balls in either caroms or pockets to finally win. This is an app that brings in the likes of a table game on your smartphone.

8 Ball Pool

The app allows you to play with friends and even with other people as part of tournaments. It also gives realistic feels as if you are playing on an actual table. It also provides you with an opportunity to earn prizes and get coins. In addition to this, you can get to level up.

Availability: Android, iOS

The aforementioned multiplayer games try to imitate the popular games we all played and missed. Hence, I hope the list of popular multiplayer games help you get all the fun at home and help you cope up with the quarantine time.

Latest technology reviews, news and more

Latest News on Coronavirus

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage