Ludo King 101: How to download, play Ludo on Android, iOS during Coronavirus lockdown

How to play Ludo King on Android, iOS

With the ongoing Coronavirus lockdown in India, we all have resorted to our smartphones more than ever. This includes more video streaming, more social media, and more gaming. App downloads both on Android and iOS have significantly increased and we are looking for more and more apps to pass our time. One such app is the popular Ludo King, that brings our childhood memories right on our phones and we don’t even need a board to play it.

Since Ludo King has currently become the king of our hearts and phones, here’s a quick guide to the quite famous board game app. Read on to know how to download and play Ludo on your Android, iOS devices to kill time while you are 'quarantined.'

Ludo King: The 101 guide

Ludo King is a popular mobile game app that brings the classic board game on the digital platform, that too for free. It is a cross-platform app that works on Android, iOS, desktop, and even the Windows mobile platform. For those who don’t know, Ludo is all about rolling the dice and moving your four tokens (of different colours) to take a full round of the Ludo board, reach its centre, and win it.

Ludo King stands out in various ways and there are reasons it is a popular Ludo app on both the app stores. The app works in offline mode too (Computer and Play & Pass modes), allows you to play with friends and challenge people on Facebook, has a multiplayer mode (up to 6 players), allows you to enable themes, and has the chat and emoji ability.

Another interesting element about the game is that it allows for Snakes & Ladders, 7 Up Down, and Spin The Wheel to earn coins -- to have more fun in case you get bored of Ludo. Additionally, there are daily bonuses for earning coins. All this is packaged in a simple UI. However, there is one downside; Ludo King has frequent long ads. The silver lining is that the adverts can be disabled by paying just Rs. 80, which seems like a good deal for smooth gameplay.

Ludo King: How to download on Android, iOS?

Ludo King is available to download via both the Google Play Store and the App Store:

Go to Google Play Store or the App Store on your Android and iOS device, respectively

Search for Ludo King in the search bar (for Android) and the search section (for iOS)

Once found, select the install option and you are done

Ludo King: How to play on Android, iOS?

How to play Ludo King on Android, iOS

How to play Ludo King on Android, iOS



Ludo King is quite an easy game to play and requires you to follow some easy steps to get going:

Once you get Ludo King, open it on your smartphone

You can either log in as a guest or log in with Facebook

Now that you are logged in, you get to the homepage of the app with various options to choose from

First is the Play Online option that you can opt for to play with random people online. You have to select from the Classic or Popular option, token colour, number of players, game money, and you are good to go

The second option is the Play with Friends that creates a private room for you to play with your friends. Once selected, choose the token colour, create or join the private room by entering the code received, select the game money, and start playing

The third option Computer wherein you will compete against a bot. Select the option, choose between Classic and Rush mode, select token colour, players, and the game begins

The fourth option is the Pass N Play. Select the option, single or team up options, name and colour of the players, and play the game. This mode works offline and allows for up to 6 players

There are other options such as the option to know your ranking as a player, Settings option, YouTube videos and spin options to earn coins and Ads removal option

There are two more games to play: Snakes and Ladders and 7 Up Down. While Snakes and Ladders requires you to reach 100 (on a board of 1 to 100) by ditching the snakes, 7 Up Down needs you to follow probability and earn money

For Snakes and Ladders, you need to tap on the Snakes and Ladders option, select from Play Online, Play with Friends, Computer, and Pass N Play options, much like Ludo and you are sorted

For 7 Up Down, select the 7 Up Down option, choose from three options (2 to 6, 7, 8 to 12), and roll the dice. If your dice has numbers from any of the three options you select, you earn coins

Ludo King: How to send messages, emoji reactions while playing? (Bonus)

Since Ludo King allows you to send messages and emoticon reactions to your friends while playing the games, here’s how you can do so:

While playing Ludo, you will see a text box on top of your picture

Tap on it, type in your message and press OK to send

For emojis, tap on the gift box icon near the other players, select the desired emojis you want to send, and it’s done. One thing worth noting is that each emoji will require you to shell out 10 coins, which is not a lot.

Ludo King is a fun game you ought to try at least once. It brings laughter and nostalgia and once you get a hang of it, you won't get bored too quick. I hope the aforementioned Ludo King guide helps you get the app on your smartphone and passes your time during the quarantine.

Latest technology reviews, news and more

Latest News on Coronavirus