Twitter's new feature now lets you decide who replies to your tweets: How to use it on Android, iOS?

Image Source : PIXABAY New Twitter feature

Twitter has introduced a new feature that allows you to moderate the replies to your tweets and decide who can actually do. The new option is now available for users, which has been rumoured to launch for a couple of months now. Read on to know how you can do so.

How to limit replies to tweets on Android, iOS?

The new will allow you to have better control over the tweets you post and the conversations that follow. This way you will be able to stay away from unimportant and possibly annoying replies to your posts on Twitter. The micro-blogging site provides you with three options to choose from. Here's how to enable any of the three options:

Head to the Twitter app on Android or iOS. You can also go to Twitter's web version

Tap on the Compose Tweet icon that is placed in the bottom right corner to write a tweet

When you write anything you want to post, you will now see an option saying 'Everyone Can Reply,' which is set as a default option

Image Source : INDIA TV/VANSHIKA MALHOTRA New Twitter feature

Select the 'Everyone Can Reply' to choose from the other two options. The three options include Everyone, People You Follow, and Only People You Mention. The 'Only People You Mention' will be changed to 'No One' if you don't tag anyone in the tweet

While the app version has a pop-up appearing with the three options, the web version displays a drop-down menu to select from the options

The new feature is available on Twitter's Android, iOS, and even the web version.

Latest technology reviews, news and more

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage