COVID-19 vaccination slot finder: How to find Covaxin, Covishield vaccine slot via PayTM

How to find COVID-19 vaccine slot using PayTM.

With COVID-19 vaccination drive hitting its full force, more companies are taking advantage of the CoWIN API to offer vaccine slot availability details. Paytm app on Android and iOS now allows users to find slots for COVID-19 vaccines in their area.

Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma tweeted that the new COVID-19 Vaccine Slot Finder tool will be available on both Android and iOS devices. Using the CoWIN API, the Paytm tool takes real-time data from CoWIN. Basically, Paytm’s new tool is acting as an alternative to the CoWIN website and app.

Paytm is giving options for both 18+ and 45+ age groups, and the Vaccine Slot Finder can show available slots for the next four weeks. In case there are no slots available, the user can set up notifications for the slot availability and they will be notified by Paytm Chat once the slot is available.

On the other hand, if the slot is available, the users will be able to pick a date and time and they will be redirected to the Co-WIN website/app to book their appointment. Basically, Paytm’s new tool can only be used to check the availability and get notified of the slot. However, the users will need to go to CoWIN portal to book an appointment.

Here’s how you can check COVID-19 vaccine availability using Paytm app on Android, iOS

Open the Paytm app on your smartphone.

Scroll down to the Mini App Store section.

Here, you should be able to see the Vaccine Finder option. Alternatively, you can also tap on the search icon and search for vaccine finder.

Fill in the required details and tap on ‘Check Availability’ to check open slots.