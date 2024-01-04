Tamil Nadu minister Udhayanidhi invites PM Modi for Khelo India Youth Games, seeks funds for flood relief

Follow us on Image Source : @UDHAYSTALIN Tamil Nadu minister Udhayanidhi Stalin meets PM Modi.

Tamil Nadu sports minister and CM MK Stalin's son Udhayanidhi on Thursday invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the opening ceremony of the Khelo India Youth Games to be held in Chennai on January 19.

Taking to social media platform X, formerly Twitter, Udhayanidhi Stalin wrote, "Glad to have invited PM Modi for the Opening Ceremony of the Khelo India Youth Games to be held in Chennai on January 19, 2024."

"On behalf of the Tamil Nadu Government, I requested the Prime Minister for the immediate release of National Disaster Relief Fund to undertake comprehensive relief, restoration and rehabilitation works in flood-affected districts of Tamil Nadu as requested by MK Stalin. The Prime Minister assured us that he would take necessary steps," he informed.

Udhayanidhi further wrote, "...also discussed various subjects of public importance to Tamil Nadu particularly the multi-faceted development of sports in Tamil Nadu with the PM. During the meeting, I also presented to the PM a coffee table book showcasing the successful conduct of CM Trophy Games 2023 and the Asian Men's Hockey Championship hosted by Tamil Nadu."

Khelo India Youth Games 2023 would be another promising opportunity to demonstrate Tamil Nadu's enviable organising capability and illustrious history in the field of sports., Udhayanidhi wrote.

