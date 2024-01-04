Tamil Nadu Minister V Senthil Balaji's judicial custody extended until January 11

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Chennai: Tamil Nadu Minister V. Senthil Balaji leaves after appearing before a special court.

In an ongoing legal development, a Sessions Court in Tamil Nadu extended the remand of DMK leader and Minister V. Senthil Balaji until January 11. The Enforcement Directorate arrested Balaji on June 14, 2023, in connection with a money laundering case related to a cash-for-jobs scandal during his tenure as the Transport Minister in a previous AIADMK government.

Balaji, presently held at Puzhal prison, underwent bypass surgery at a private hospital soon after his arrest.

Earlier, Balaji arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) last year in connection with a money laundering case, has moved a bail petition. The Principal Sessions Judge, S Alli, presiding over the case, adjourned the hearing to January 8 after ED's counsel N Ramesh requested time to file a counter affidavit.

In his petition, the DMK leader argued that the ED couldn't identify the alleged ill-gotten sources of income, asserting they were either unavailable or part of the petitioner's disclosed income. Balaji contended that the ED, lacking valid documentation, couldn't legitimately pursue the investigation under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The ED, however, claims the income sources were connected to an appointment scam.

Balaji emphasised that all his transactions constituted legitimate income, duly declared in financial statements, and should not be treated as ill-gotten or illegitimate. He argued that the ED's case was unlawful and illegal, citing the proof of his income.

Arrested on June 14, Balaji underwent bypass surgery post-arrest. Subsequently, the ED took him into custody for interrogation, leading to repeated extensions of his judicial custody. The ED filed a 3,000-page charge sheet against Balaji in August 2023. The Madras High Court dismissed his bail petition on October 19 after two prior bail applications were rejected by the PSJ.

