TN minister Udhayanidhi Stalin reaches Delhi, to invite PM Modi for Khelo India Youth Games

Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Thakur, Tamil Nadu Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin and former world chess champion Viswanathan Anand during the launch of the logo, mascot and torch of the Khelo India Youth Games 2023, in Chennai.

Tamil Nadu Minister and CM MK Stalin's son Udhayanidhi, who arrived in Delhi on Wednesday, said he is in the capital to invite Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Khelo India Youth Games.

"I am here to invite PM Modi to the Khelo India Youth Games...," Udhayanidhi said.

For the first time, Khelo India Youth Games would be held in the state and it is slated to be conducted from January 19 to 31, Udhayanidhi told reporters, adding he would be inviting Modi for the event.

"I am going to invite him; to participate or not is his wish," he said answering a question.

Udhayanidhi, who also holds the portfolio of youth welfare, expressed confidence that the Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman would release funds to the state following her visit to Tamil Nadu to assess damage following rains and floods in Thoothukudi and nearby southern regions.

The DMK youth wing's state conference is likely to be held (at Salem) before the end of January and a formal announcement would be made by party president and Chief Minister MK Stalin, Udhayanidhi, party's youth wing secretary said.

Udhayanidhi was at the Centre of controversy over his Sanatan remark

A couple of months ago, Udhayanidhi stirred a controversy after he made objectionable remarks against the Sanatan Dharam saying it should be diminished.

