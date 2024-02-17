Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Tamil Nadu: Sale of cotton candy banned in state due to presence of cancer-inducing chemicals.

Tamil Nadu news: The Tamil Nadu government has implemented a ban on the sale of cotton candy in the state. The decision came into effect due to confirmed test reports revealing the presence of cancer-inducing chemicals in cotton candies.

Tamil Nadu has banned the sale of cotton candy two days after the food safety officials confirmed that it contained cancer-causing chemicals. Earlier this month Puducherry had also banned the confectionery. Analysis of samples of coloured cotton candy by the Government Food Analysis Laboratory, Guindy revealed addition of a textile dye and chemical compound Rhodomine-B.

Tamil Nadu Health Minister MA Subramanian ordered all food safety officers to take the required measures and strict action.

The samples were declared 'substandard and unsafe' under various sections of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.

“As per the Act, preparation, packaging, importing, selling, serving food articles with Rhodamine-B in marriage ceremonies and public functions is a punishable offence,” a release from the health minister MA Subramanian said.

Meanwhile, the commissioner of food safety has directed all the food safety officers to review the matter and take strict action under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.

