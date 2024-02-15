'Governor Ravi's conduct in assembly seems continuation of his political activities': Tamil Nadu CM Stalin

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin

Tamil Nadu Assembly: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Thursday accused Governor R N Ravi of using the legislative Assembly for political activities. Stalin said the head of state should address the assembly at the start of the year and it is the house tradition.

Stalin, who was replying to the motion of thanks for the Governor’s address in the state Assembly, said the conduct of the Governor seemed to reflect an extension of his political engagements, evidently alluding to R N Ravi's decision to decline reading out the customary address by the head of state on February 12.

'Will not be frightened by such childish activities'

"It is the duty of the governor to read out the text, a government policy document prepared by the Cabinet, as it is. However, Governor R N Ravi's conduct in the assembly appeared to be a continuation of his political activities. It seems he has used the assembly as well in continuation of such activities," the chief minister alleged, adding, "We will not be frightened by such childish activities," he said.

Stalin, who serves as the president of the ruling DMK party, noted that the party has successfully navigated numerous obstacles throughout its 75-year history.

The Chief Minister said, "Is this not insulting the Tamil Nadu legislature that has a century-old tradition? Ravi's conduct in the house meant giving crores of people the cold shoulder and besmirched the dignity of democracy. It was also unconstitutional and goes against the oath of office taken by Ravi."

Governor refuses to read govt's address

Earlier on February 12, the Governor had refused to read out the government-prepared customary Governor's address in the assembly. In a statement, Raj Bhavan had said it contained misleading content and hence reading it would be a "Constitutional travesty".

On the reason for the Governor not reading out the customary address, the Raj Bhavan said Ravi, with due regard to the 'Constitutional proprieties' expressed his 'inability' to read the address as it contained numerous passages with misleading claims and facts and 'reading them would have amounted to Governor’s address becoming a Constitutional travesty.' ence, he expressed his respect to the house, wished the session to be productive for the good of the people of Tamil Nadu and concluded.

"The governor with due regard to the constitutional proprieties expressed his inability to read the address as it contained numerous passages with misleading claims and facts and reading them would have amounted to the governor’s address becoming a constitutional travesty. He expressed his respect to the house, wished the session to be productive for the good of our people of Tamil Nadu and concluded,” the statement said.

