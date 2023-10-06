Tamil Nadu: Special ward for rising dengue cases at Madurai Government Hospital

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Workers carry out fumigation to prevent spread of Dengue in Jammu, Monday, Nov. 15, 2021. (PTI Photo)(

Dengue cases in Tamil Nadu: With the number of dengue cases rising in the district, a special ward has been set up at the Madurai Government Rajaji Hospital to treat the patients affected by the disease. The officials say because of recent rains dengue has been spreading in the district.

As per the official data, 79 dengue cases were reported in the district in September. As part of a statewide drive to prevent the dengue spread, 129 medical camps were held in the Madurai district.

"Dengue fever is usually high in this month. Ten to 15 dengue cases per day have been reported It is not a huge number currently. We expect the same thing to happen through this October. We have prepared to face any number of cases, because six years before we had 300 cases per day in Madurai government hospital. fortunately, we haven't many cases and don't have severe and serious cases," said Dr Natraj from Madurai government Rajaji Hospital.

The special ward has more than a hundred beds. The officials from the health department and corporation have started a door-to-door campaign to create awareness about the disease.

(With ANI inputs)

