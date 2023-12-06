Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to conduct aerial survey of flood-hit Tamil Nadu in wake of cyclone Michaung

Follow us on Image Source : PTI A drone visual shows an area that is flooded after the landfall of Cyclone Michaung, in Chennai.

Cyclone Michaung: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will visit cyclone-hit Tamil Nadu on Thursday and conduct aerial visit of flood-affected areas which were hit by the devastating storm ‘Michuang’. He will be accompanied by Thangam Thennarasu, Finance Minister of Tamil Nadu and Chief Secretary of Tamil Nadu during this visit.

Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Dr L Murugan will accompany the Defence Minister on the visit.

After the aerial visit, the Defence Minister will have a meeting with the Chief Minister MK Stalin and take a review of the relief work being carried out by various agencies, the government informed.

Residents of Chennai grappled with stagnant water and power disruption in several areas and its suburbs on Wednesday, two days after Cyclone Michaung wreaked havoc in the metropolis and neighbouring districts, even as civic agency personnel were involved in relief and rehabilitation efforts.

The state government said power was kept suspended in some areas as a "preventive measure" as the cables were under water, while asserting all efforts were being taken to restore normalcy.

With inputs from PTI

