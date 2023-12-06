Wednesday, December 06, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Tamil Nadu
  4. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to conduct aerial survey of flood-hit Tamil Nadu in wake of cyclone Michaung

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to conduct aerial survey of flood-hit Tamil Nadu in wake of cyclone Michaung

The ruling DMK demanded an immediate central assistance of Rs 5,000 crore to provide relief to the people and rebuild infrastructure in Chennai and nearby districts hit by incessant rains caused by cyclone Michaung.

Shashwat Bhandari Edited By: Shashwat Bhandari @ShashBhandari New Delhi Updated on: December 06, 2023 22:27 IST
A drone visual shows an area that is flooded after the
Image Source : PTI A drone visual shows an area that is flooded after the landfall of Cyclone Michaung, in Chennai.

Cyclone Michaung: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will visit cyclone-hit Tamil Nadu on Thursday and conduct aerial visit of flood-affected areas which were hit by the devastating storm ‘Michuang’. He will be accompanied by Thangam Thennarasu, Finance Minister of Tamil Nadu and Chief Secretary of Tamil Nadu during this visit.

Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Dr L Murugan will accompany the Defence Minister on the visit.

After the aerial visit, the Defence Minister will have a meeting with the Chief Minister MK Stalin and take a review of the relief work being carried out by various agencies, the government informed.

Residents of Chennai grappled with stagnant water and power disruption in several areas and its suburbs on Wednesday, two days after Cyclone Michaung wreaked havoc in the metropolis and neighbouring districts, even as civic agency personnel were involved in relief and rehabilitation efforts.

The state government said power was kept suspended in some areas as a "preventive measure" as the cables were under water, while asserting all efforts were being taken to restore normalcy.

With inputs from PTI

ALSO READ | Cyclone Michaung weakens into deep depression, six dead in Greater Chennai, rain alert in Odisha

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Tamil Nadu

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp

Top News

Related Tamil-nadu News

Latest News