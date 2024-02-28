Tamil Nadu: PM Modi offers prayers at Meenakshi Amman Temple in Madurai. See photos

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Prime Minister Narendra Modi offers prayers at Meenakshi Amman Temple in Madurai.

Tamil Nadu: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday visited and offered prayers at the Meenakshi Amman Temple in Madurai, Tamil Nadu.

The Prime Minister is on a visit to the two southern states Tamil Nadu and Kerala.

Earlier today, PM Modi met German singer Cassandra Mae Spittmann who sings devotional songs in several Indian languages in Tamil Nadu's Palladam. The singer was accompanied by her mother.

During the meeting, PM Modi played beats as the German singer Cassandra Mae Spittmann sang devotional songs in the presence of her mother.

On Tuesday, PM Modi received a rapturous welcome at the venue of the valedictory rally of BJP Tamil Nadu president K Annamalai's state-wide yatra.

On his arrival from neighbouring Kerala, Prime Minister Modi, flanked by Annamalai and Union Minister of State L Murugan, arrived at the venue of the rally in an open vehicle as flowers and petals were showered on him.

The venue of the meet teemed with party workers who chanted 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' and 'Vendum Modi Meendum Modi (We want Modi, once again Modi).

Annamalai's state-wide 'En Mann En Makkal' (My land, my people) yatra was launched by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on July 28, 2023 in Rameswaram.

