Video: PM Modi plays beats as German singer Cassandra Mae Spittmann sings devotional songs in Tamil Nadu

Follow us on Image Source : ANI PM Modi meets German singer Cassandra Mae Spittmann in Tamil Nadu.

Tamil Nadu: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday met German singer Cassandra Mae Spittmann who sings devotional songs in several Indian languages in Tamil Nadu's Palladam. The singer was accompanied by her mother.

During a brief meeting, the German singer Cassandra Mae Spittmann sang 'Achyutam Keshavam' and a Tamil song while PM Modi added beats to the song.

Spittmann was mentioned by the Prime Minister in one of his 'Mann Ki Baat' radio programs. She sings songs, especially devotional songs in many Indian languages.

Modi, who is on a two-day visit to southern states, will dedicate projects worth several thousand crores of rupees in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday.

Earlier, at Thiruvananthapuram, Modi made a historic announcement, revealing the names of the four astronauts who are currently undergoing rigorous training for India's first-ever human space flight mission, Gaganyaan.

Addressing the audience at the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) at Thumba, Modi introduced to the nation the astronauts--Group Captains Prasanth Balakrishnan Nair, Angad Pratap, Ajit Krishnan, and Wing Commander Shubhanshu Shukla.

Bestowing them with the prestigious 'astronaut wings,' Modi hailed these astronauts as "four forces" representing the aspirations of India's 1.4 billion people.

ALSO READ | 'Modi government has become enemy of country's future': Rahul Gandhi on repeated paper leaks