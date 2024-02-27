'Modi government has become enemy of country's future': Rahul Gandhi on repeated paper leaks

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Rahul Gandhi during Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra.

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on the Modi government over its failure to prevent 'paper leaks' and also accused it of becoming the enemy of the 'country's future'. He further accused the government of 'selling job-creating institutions to its friends'.

Taking to social media platform X, he wrote, "Modi government has become the enemy of the 'country's future'! Somewhere students are yearning for recruitment, somewhere students are frustrated due to paper leaks, somewhere students are making rounds of courts for appointment and somewhere students are facing lathicharge for raising their voice."

He further said, "The BJP government, which has failed to conduct even a single examination in a fair manner, from RO-ARO to police recruitment and from Railways to Army, is venting its anger on the youth. Selling job creating institutions to their friends and hiring youth on contract is Modi's policy and exploitation is Modi's guarantee."

"Modi government has eclipsed the dreams of students and their families and has taken away the light of hope from them. History will never forgive Narendra Modi for this crime," Gandhi added.

UP govt cancels police constable recruitment exam after paper leak

The Uttar Pradesh government on Saturday (February 24) cancelled the police constable recruitment examination that was held statewide on February 17 and 18 after the examination paper was allegedly leaked. The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board organised the examination.

Earlier, a series of competitive tests such as the teacher recruitment exam in Rajasthan, the Common Eligibility Test (CET) for Group-D posts in Haryana, the recruitment exam for junior clerks in Gujarat and the constable recruitment examination in Bihar were cancelled following question paper leaks.

