Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Rahul Gandhi to address rally with Stalin in Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore

Congress leader and former party president Rahul Gandhi will address election rallies in Tamil Nadu on Friday. This will be his first set of such engagements after the announcement of the poll schedule. The Lok Sabha elections will be held in a single phase i.e. April 19 in Tamil Nadu.

The Wayanad MP will address a public meeting in Coimbatore along with DMK president and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin. He will also address a rally in Tirunelveli.

DMK candidates contesting for the Lok Sabha from Coimbatore, Pollachi, the Nilgiris, Tiruppur and Erode while leaders of other parties in the I.N.D.I.A. bloc will take part in the meeting. Around 2,500 police personnel have been deployed for security and law and order management ahead of the rally.

The seven-phase Lok Sabha polls, the world’s biggest election exercise, will kick off on April 19 with the counting of votes set to take place on June 4 as Prime Minister Narendra Modi makes a bid for a third consecutive term in office.

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said over 97 crore voters – 49.7 crore males and 47.1 crore females – were eligible to cast their vote in the polling process spread over 44 days and across 10.5 lakh polling booths. The elections will begin on April 19 followed by subsequent phases on April 26, May 7, May 13, May 20, May 25 and June 1.

