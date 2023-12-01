Friday, December 01, 2023
     
Tamil Nadu: ED officer, arrested for accepting Rs 20 lakh bribe, sent to judicial custody till December 15

The ED official was caught red-handed for taking a bribe from a doctor. He along with other officials were threatening people and extorting money from them in return of closing their cases.

Updated on: December 01, 2023 22:45 IST
Tamil Nadu: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) officer Ankit Tiwari, who was caught red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 20 lakhs from a doctor in Dindigul, has been sent to judicial custoday till December 15. He was earlier produced before judicial magistrate in Dindigul.

Ankit Tiwari, along with his team of ED officers had been threatening several people and receiving bribes in the name of closing their case in Enforcement Directorate.

Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) officials caught him with Rs 20 lakhs cash in Dindigul. Further investigation in the case is underway.

DVAC also held search at the ED Office in Madurai, the Tamil Nadu police informed.

