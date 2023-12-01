Tamil Nadu: ED officer, arrested for accepting Rs 20 lakh bribe, sent to judicial custody till December 15

Follow us on Image Source : ANI ED officer Ankit Tiwari arrested for taking bribe.

Tamil Nadu: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) officer Ankit Tiwari, who was caught red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 20 lakhs from a doctor in Dindigul, has been sent to judicial custoday till December 15. He was earlier produced before judicial magistrate in Dindigul.

Ankit Tiwari, along with his team of ED officers had been threatening several people and receiving bribes in the name of closing their case in Enforcement Directorate.

Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) officials caught him with Rs 20 lakhs cash in Dindigul. Further investigation in the case is underway.

DVAC also held search at the ED Office in Madurai, the Tamil Nadu police informed.

ALSO READ | Tamil Nadu: CM Stalin unveils VP Singh statue in Chennai, advocates nationwide caste census | VIDEO