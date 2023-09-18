BJP is not in alliance with AIADMK, Annamalai is unfit to be Tamil Nadu state chief: D Jayakumar

Follow us on Image Source : ANI AIADMK leader D Jayakumar

Senior AIADMK leader D Jayakumar on Sunday said that there was no alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and that any decision on an election pact in Tamil Nadu will be taken during the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

"BJP is not in alliance with AIADMK. We will decide about the alliance during the elections only. This is not my personal view. This is our party's stand," said Jayakumar, while also lashing out at BJP state chief K Annamalai for criticising late former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister CN Annadurai.

In his remarks, Jayakumar commented that Annamalai made critical remarks about AIADMK leaders including late J Jayalalithaa, after which the Dravidian party asked the BJP leader to be restrained. He also warned that party workers will not tolerate any offensive remarks against Annadurai.

"BJP cadres want an alliance with the AIADMK but Annamalai (TN BJP President K Annamalai) doesn't want an alliance. He always criticises our leaders. He is unfit to be BJP state president," said the AIADMK leader to reporters.

Jayakumar further commented that BJP cannot set foot in Tamil Nadu, and they were also recognised because of AIADMK. "We can't tolerate anymore (the criticism of leaders). As far as alliance is concerned, it is not there. BJP is not with AIADMK. (The matter) can be decided only during election. This is our stand," he said.

"Annamalai already criticised our leader Jayalalithaa. At that time, we passed a resolution against Annamalai. He should have stopped this. He is criticising Anna, Periyar and the General Secretary. No cadre would accept this," he continued.

Annamalai's comments on AIADMK stalwart Annadurai had widened the rift between BJP and the Dravidian party ahead of crucial national polls next year.

(with agency inputs)

ALSO READ | AIADMK celebrates 50th foundation year, Palaniswami inaugurates party’s Madurai conference