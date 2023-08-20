AIADMK celebrates 50th foundation year, Palaniswami inaugurates party’s Madurai conference

Follow us on Image Source : PTI AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami being welcomed, at Kappalur in Madurai.

AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami inaugurated the party's Madurai conference on Sunday. Palaniswami hoisted the party flag on the occasion of AIADMK's 50th Golden Jubilee in Valayankulam. The conference is being attended by thousands of party workers and leaders. In his inaugural address, Palaniswami vowed to bring back the AIADMK to power in the next assembly elections. He also criticised the DMK government for its handling of the state's affairs.

The conference is being seen as a show of strength by the AIADMK and a chance for Palaniswami to consolidate his position as the party's leader. It is also being seen as a precursor to the Lok Sabha elections, which are due to be held next year.

Here are some of the highlights of Palaniswami's speech:

He said that the AIADMK will come back to power in the next assembly elections.

He criticised the DMK government for its handling of the state's affairs, especially the power crisis.

He said that the AIADMK will provide good governance and development to the people of Tamil Nadu.

He called on party workers to unite and work hard to achieve the AIADMK's goals.

The conference is being held against the backdrop of the AIADMK's recent internal turmoil. In April, Palaniswami was elected as the party's general secretary, defeating his rival O. Panneerselvam. The conference is seen as an opportunity for Palaniswami to consolidate his position as the party's leader and to unite the party's factions.

The conference is also being seen as a precursor to the Lok Sabha elections, which are due to be held next year. The AIADMK is hoping to make a strong showing in the elections and to regain its position as the main opposition party in Tamil Nadu.

Also read | From Shiv Sena to SBSP to AIADMK: Complete list of 38 parties attending BJP-led NDA meet

Also read | Tamil Nadu: ECI approves Edappadi K Palaniswami as general secretary of AIADMK