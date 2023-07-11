Tamil Nadu: ECI approves Edappadi K Palaniswami as general secretary of AIADMK

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Edappadi K Palaniswami

Tamil Nadu: The updated list of All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) office-bearers on the website of the Election Commission of India shows Edappadi K Palaniswami as the general secretary of AIADMK. According to the reports, the updated list is based on the submissions made by Palaniswami. This move is seen as the nod of ECI to Palaniswami’s leadership in AIADMK.

Palaniswami can be seen listed as the general secretary of the party on the website. Whereas, Dindigul C Srinivasan and Tamil Magan Hussain have been listed as the Treasurer and the presidium chairman respectively.

This move of the Election Commission of India as updating the new lists of office-bearers of many political parties came after their organisational elections.

This can be also seen as a move that came in the background of Madras High Court’s March judgment. Earlier, the court rejected all interim applications filed by AIADMK expelled leaders. The court also had refused to interfere with their expulsion from the party.

