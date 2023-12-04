Tamil Nadu: Vehicles float in Chennai as incessant rain batters city | Watch Video

Follow us on Image Source : ANI A bike was seen floating as rain inundated roads in Chennai.

Tamil Nadu rains: Cyclone Michaung approaches towards the North Tamil Nadu coast, and several areas of Chennai were left inundated due to heavy rainfall and severe waterlogging. Vehicles were also seen floating on the road as the city is reeling under incessant rainfall.

The rainwater accumulated to the extent that the vehicles were completely submerged in water. Heavy spell of rain throughout the day has caused waterlogging in the state due to which traffic jams were witnessed in several parts of the city. There was a heavy traffic jam in Chennai's Chrompet GST Road following heavy rainfall in the region.

Due to heavy rainfall at north-Chennai areas, Vadakarai road from Madhavaram to Sengunram was completely immersed in water. The NDRF and SDRF teams have been deployed in the city in view of the upcoming cyclone. Frequent Power cuts and waterlogging in the low-lying areas of the city caused disruption to normal life. Thillai Ganga Nagar Subway in Alandur has also been closed due to heavy waterlogging in the region.

The Indian Meteorological Department has predicted heavy rainfall in Chennai and surrounding areas for the next 24 hours. As per IMD, heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu districts for the next 24 hours.

Chennai reels under severe rains

It has been raining heavily since early morning on Monday with cyclonic winds, due to which the lakes and ponds in Chengalpattu district have filled up and the bus roads in all areas have been flooded. Due to flooding in Kilyar Bridge near Madhuranthakam, transport to ten villages has been affected. Mahabalipuram-Chengalpattu road is completely flooded and traffic has been cut off.

An orange alert has been sounded for Andhra Pradesh and adjoining north Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coasts as cyclone Michaung approaches the south Andhra Pradesh coast. The IMD has warned of heavy to very heavy rainfall on 4th and 5th December in north coastal Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. Light to moderate rainfall at most places and heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places with extremely heavy falls at isolated places over coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam is expected on December 4 and 5.

(With ANI inputs)

