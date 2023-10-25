Tamil Nadu: 'Petrol bomb' hurled outside Raj Bhavan’s main gate, BJP’s Annamalai reacts sharply

Follow us on Image Source : X/K.ANNAMALAI Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai

Chennai: A Molotov cocktail was lobbed by a man in front of the Raj Bhavan’s main gate in Tamil Nadu’s Chennai on Wednesday (October 25), the police said. The man who committed the act was immediately overpowered, they added. According to a senior police official, the accused is being questioned regarding his motive in hurling the petrol bomb. A Molotov cocktail is an incendiary device, usually filled with petrol and a piece of cloth is used as a wick to light it.

What did the police say?

According to the police, there was no damage, injuries to anyone. The police also ruled out security lapse. The man was identified as 'Karukka' Vinoth who had many pending cases against him.

On Sardar Patel Road, on the opposite side of the Raj Bhavan, the man tried to throw a bottle by around 3 PM and it was immediately noticed by policemen on duty near the main gate, Prem Anand Sinha, Additional Commissioner of Police (South) said.

While alert police personnel were apprehending him, the man hurled the bottle which landed in front of the barricade placed before the main gate of the Raj Bhavan and there was no damage and no one was injured.

"There was no fire...there was some flame only on the wick, the bottle fell down and broke. He was caught and he had some more bottles and these were seized," the police said.

Vinoth was the accused in two similar incidents, including the one targeting the BJP office here over a year ago.

BJP reacts sharply

The BJP Tamil Nadu president K Annamalai alleged that the incident “reflects the true law and order situation in Tamil Nadu."

He alleged that the criminals have “taken the streets” while Chief Minister MK Stalin is “busy diverting the attention of people”.

“Petrol bombs were hurled at Raj Bhavan today, reflects the true law and order situation in Tamil Nadu. While DMK is busy diverting the attention of people to insignificant matters of interest, criminals have taken the streets,” he posted on X, formerly Twitter.

“Incidentally, it is the same person who attacked @BJP4TamilNadu Headquarters in Chennai in Feb 2022 is held responsible for the attack on Raj Bhavan today,” he added.

"DMK govt sponsoring attacks"

Annamalai raised suspicion if Stalin-led DMK government was “sponsoring these attacks”.

“These continuous attack only leaves one to think that the DMK government is sponsoring these attacks. Thiru @mkstalin will now be preparing for the next diversion, as he always does,” the state BJP chief posted.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

(With PTI inputs)

