Tamil Nadu: Actress Gautami Tadimalla resigns from BJP, cites 'lack of support'

Image Source : TWITTER/@GAUTAMITADS Renowned actress Gautami Tadimalla.

Renowned actress Gautami Tadimalla has officially resigned from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), expressing her disappointment over the lack of support within the party. Her departure has fueled discussions about the political landscape in Tamil Nadu.

In a statement accompanying her resignation, Gautami made serious allegations against C. Alagappan, claiming that he had deceived her, resulting in the loss of her money, property, and important documents. She expressed her faith in the Tamil Nadu government and the judicial system, emphasizing that her struggle is not only for justice for herself but also for securing her child's future.

“...Today I stand at an unimaginable crisis point in my life and find that not only do I not have any support from the Party and leaders, but it has also come to my knowledge that several amongst them have been actively helping and supporting the very person who has betrayed my trust and cheated me of my life savings…," she wrote in her resignation letter.

Gautami recalled her journey with BJP

Gautami also recalled her involvement with the BJP during the 2021 assembly elections in Tamil Nadu. The party had initially entrusted her with the responsibility of Rajapalayam constituency development and had promised her a seat. However, she lamented that the promised seat was withdrawn at the last minute, leaving her disheartened.

The actress asserted that despite these incidents, she remained loyal to the party. However, she expressed her deep disappointment in what she described as a "complete lack of support." Gautami further alleged that several senior party leaders had been aiding C. Alagappan in evading justice and absconding for the past 40 days, even after the filing of FIRs.

Gautami's resignation from the BJP and her serious accusations have raised questions about the internal dynamics of the party and its relationship with its members. Additionally, her revelations have prompted discussions about the role of celebrities in politics and the challenges they face when navigating the complex landscape of Tamil Nadu politics.

As Gautami embarks on this new chapter outside of the BJP, the implications for both the party and the political scene in Tamil Nadu remain to be seen. Her allegations against C. Alagappan have underscored the significance of financial integrity and accountability in the political arena, and her resignation serves as a reminder of the unpredictable and dynamic nature of politics.

