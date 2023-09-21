'NEET 0': Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin slams Centre's PG cut-off decision

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin addresses a function.

MK Stalin, the President of the DMK and Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, has voiced his criticism against the Union government's recent decision to reduce the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET) PG cut-off to zero. In a strongly worded condemnation, CM Stalin stated, "They are accepting that 'eligibility' in the National 'Eligibility' Cum Entrance Test is meaningless."

He further expressed his discontent by saying, "The Union BJP Government has accepted that the benefit of NEET is ZERO! By reducing the NEET PG cut-off to 'zero', they are accepting that 'eligibility' in the National 'Eligibility' Cum Entrance Test is meaningless. It's just about coaching centers and paying for the exam. No more qualification is required."

CM Stalin went on to emphasise, "NEET = 0. NEET has nothing to do with merit, which we have been saying all along. It has become a mere formality, devoid of any real eligibility criteria."

Addressing the loss of lives associated with the exam, he added, "The Union BJP Govt remained heartless despite so many precious lives were lost and has now come up with an order like this. The BJP Govt must be removed just for causing loss of lives with the guillotine called NEET."

Meanwhile, the Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA) has also expressed its disapproval of the notice released by the Ministry of Health regarding the NEET PG cut-off criteria. FAIMA described the decision to make zero percentile candidates eligible for postgraduate seats as a mockery of the healthcare system.

The Department of Health and Family Welfare, Medical Education Policy, issued a notice to the National Medical Commission (NMC) regarding the reduction of the qualifying percentile for NEET-PG 2023. This decision came in response to the demands of doctors across the country who had been advocating for a reduction in the NEET-PG 2023 cut-off criteria.

Also read | Tamil Nadu: Stalin terms Women's Reservation Bill 'poll gimmick', AIADMK welcomes quota

Also read | Tamil Nadu: Chennai court denies bail to jailed minister V Senthil Balaji in PMLA Case