Tamil Nadu: Chennai court denies bail to jailed minister V Senthil Balaji in PMLA Case

Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Tamil Nadu Minister V Senthil Balaji leaves after appearing before a special court for MPs and MLAs in the money laundering case.

In a significant development, a Chennai court has denied bail to Tamil Nadu Minister V Senthil Balaji, who has been incarcerated in connection with a Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) case. The decision comes after a series of legal proceedings and hearings related to the case.

Minister V Senthil Balaji, a prominent political figure in Tamil Nadu, was arrested in early September 2023 following allegations of financial irregularities and money laundering. The case was initiated based on a complaint and subsequent investigations by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), which handles financial crimes and money laundering cases in India.

More details are awaited...