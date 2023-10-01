AIADMK chief Palaniswami accuses DMK of negligence in Cauvery river dispute

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palaniswami.

AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palaniswami launched a scathing attack on the ruling DMK in Tamil Nadu over the Cauvery river dispute, questioning Chief Minister M K Stalin's commitment to the welfare of the state's people regarding the matter. Palaniswami, the leader of the opposition in the state assembly, alleged that the DMK was supporting the Congress government in Karnataka to safeguard the interests of its family members who have businesses there.

Furthermore, he accused Chief Minister Stalin of shortsightedness, referring to the release of water from the Mettur Dam in Salem on June 12. Approximately 1.50 lakh farmers in the Cauvery delta region planted short-term 'kuruvai' crops on over 5 lakh acres of land based on the government's assurance.

However, due to insufficient water supply, crops on 3.50 lakh acres have withered, and the remaining land is being irrigated with well water. Palaniswami criticised the DMK government for failing to take effective action in managing the water resources.

"What should have the DMK government, which lacks efficient administration, done. It should have reduced the quantum of water released from Mettur Dam and ensured Tamil Nadu's share of Cauvery water from Karnataka for the months of June, July and August as per the law and through political pressure," he said.

He argued that the DMK government should have reduced the release of water from the Mettur Dam and secured Tamil Nadu's share of Cauvery water from Karnataka during June, July, and August, both through legal channels and political negotiations.

Palaniswami suggested that Chief Minister Stalin could have discussed the matter with Karnataka when he attended the swearing-in ceremony of the Congress-led government in Bengaluru in June. He also proposed that Stalin could have made the release of Cauvery water a precondition for the DMK's continued participation in the INDIA alliance, which includes the Congress party.

Palaniswami urged the current government to prioritise the concerns of farmers, convene an all-party meeting, and take decisive action to uphold Tamil Nadu's rights in the Cauvery river dispute to ensure an adequate water supply for the state.

