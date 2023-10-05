Thursday, October 05, 2023
     
Tamil Nadu: Four workers die in explosion at firecracker godown in Nagapattinam, police probe on

The police said the workers were making firecrackers when the explosion took place in the godown in Nagapattinam. A case was registered into the matter and an investigation was initiated.

Raju Kumar Edited By: Raju Kumar @rajudelhi123 Nagapattinam Updated on: October 05, 2023 6:50 IST
Harsh Singh, SP, Nagapattinam, Tamil Nadu Police
Image Source : ANI Harsh Singh, SP, Nagapattinam, Tamil Nadu Police

Four workers died and four got injured in an explosion at a firecracker manufacturing godown at Thillaiyadi village in Nagapattinam district, said a police official on Wednesday. The treatment of the injured workers was underway at a local hospital.

"The workers were engaged in packing homemade firecrackers. Investigation is underway," said Harsh Singh, SP, Nagapattinam.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin condoled the deaths. In a statement released by the CMO, the chief minister announced ex-gratia of Rs 3 lakh for each kin of the deceased.

Also read: Sikkim flash floods: At least 14 dead, over 100 missing as cloudburst-led disaster wreaks havoc in state

