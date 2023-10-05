Tamil Nadu: Four workers die in explosion at firecracker godown in Nagapattinam, police probe on

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Harsh Singh, SP, Nagapattinam, Tamil Nadu Police

Four workers died and four got injured in an explosion at a firecracker manufacturing godown at Thillaiyadi village in Nagapattinam district, said a police official on Wednesday. The treatment of the injured workers was underway at a local hospital.

"The workers were engaged in packing homemade firecrackers. Investigation is underway," said Harsh Singh, SP, Nagapattinam.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin condoled the deaths. In a statement released by the CMO, the chief minister announced ex-gratia of Rs 3 lakh for each kin of the deceased.

