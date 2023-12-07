Rajnath Singh in Chennai today to assess Michaung Cyclone's flood impact

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is en route to Chennai.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is en route to Chennai to evaluate the aftermath of the Michaung Cyclone, which has led to widespread flooding in Tamil Nadu. The minister will undertake an aerial survey of the affected regions, aiming to gauge the extent of damage caused by the cyclone.

Rajnath Singh's visit is part of the government's concerted efforts to assess and respond to the crisis promptly. The Michaung Cyclone has brought about severe weather conditions, triggering flooding and posing a significant threat to the residents of Tamil Nadu. Rajnath Singh's visit underscores the government's commitment to swift and effective response measures to mitigate the impact of the natural disaster on the affected communities.

Union Minister L Murugan to assess Cyclone Michaung impact in Chennai

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, accompanied by Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting L Murugan, is set to conduct an aerial survey of the aftermath of Cyclone Michaung in Chennai. The cyclone, which made landfall in Andhra Pradesh on December 5, has inflicted severe distress on parts of Chennai.

Following the aerial survey, Rajnath Singh is scheduled to hold a meeting with Chief Minister MK Stalin to review the ongoing relief efforts undertaken by various agencies in the state. The super-cyclonic intensity of Michaung triggered substantial rainfall, leaving several localities in Chennai submerged even after approximately 30 hours since the rain ceased.

Chennai faces critical shortages of essentials such as drinking water, milk, and diesel, exacerbating the challenges for residents. Prolonged power outages have led to public protests, reflecting the frustration of residents enduring three days without electricity.

Chief Minister MK Stalin has requested Rs 5,060 crore from Prime Minister Narendra Modi as interim relief to address the extensive damages. The state government has initiated a detailed assessment of the impact caused by the cyclone.

While some main city areas have witnessed traffic restoration on major roads and receding floodwaters, many localities, particularly in South Chennai, remain submerged. Neighbourhoods like Velachery, Ram Nagar, Kovilambakkam, Pallikaranai, Madipakkam, and Perungalathur, comprising bustling middle-class areas, are among the worst affected. Streets in these areas are still under 7 to 8 feet of stagnant water, and houses on the ground floors are completely inundated. Boats have become the sole means of transportation in many submerged streets.

Residents of Velachery and Kovilambakkam express the grim reality, citing the challenges of high milk prices, power outages, and the struggle to navigate through the flooded streets. The Velachery Lake, reaching full capacity, has not aided in water receding from the surrounding areas, intensifying the crisis in these localities.

Also read | Cyclone Michaung: 15 trains cancelled amid flood-like situation in Chennai, other districts | Check list