Cyclone Michaung: 15 trains cancelled amid flood-like situation in Chennai, other districts | Check list

Amid heavy rainfall and water logging in Chennai, Southern Railways on Thursday (December 7) cancelled 15 trains , officials said. Chennai Egmore-Tirunelveli Vande Bharat Special and Tirunelveli-Chennai Egmore Vande Bharat Special were among the trains cancelled for the day, the railway authorities informed. The passengers were advised to take note of the affected trains and schedule their journeys accordingly.

Trains cancelled on December 7:

Dr MGR Central - Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Andaman Express Dr MGR Central - Vijayawada Vande Bharat Express Dr MGR Central - Mysuru Vande Bharat Express Dr MGR Central - Mysuru Shatabdi Express Dr MGR Central - Coimbatore Kovai Express Dr MGR Central - KSR Bengaluru Brindavan Express Dr MGR Central - Tirupati Express Tirupati - Dr MGR Central Express Dr MGR Central - Tirupati Express Tirupati - Dr MGR Central Express Dr MGR Central - Coimbatore Shatabdi Express Dr MGR Central - Vijayawada Jan Shatabdi Express Dr MGR Central - KSR Bengaluru Double Decker Express Chennai Egmore - Tirunelveli Vande Bharat Special Tirunelveli - Chennai Egmore Vande Bharat Special

The authorities further informed that the suburban trains in Chennai Central-Arakkonam, Chennai Beach-Chengalpattu and Chintadripet -Velachery (MRTS) sections would run as per their scheduled timings.

Holiday at schools

The Tamil Nadu government has announced a holiday for all schools and colleges in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, and Chengalpattu on Thursday due to severe flooding in several parts of these districts in the aftermath of Cyclone Michaung.

Schools and colleges in six taluks -- Pallavaram, Tambaram, Vandalur, Thiruporur, Chengalpattu, and Thirukazhukundram -- will remain closed on Thursday.

Rajnath Singh to visit Tamil Nadu

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will arrive in the state today to take stock of the flood situation in the wake of Cyclone ‘Michaung’. Singh will be accompanied by Thangam Thennarasu, the state Finance Minister and chief secretary, during his aerial survey of the flood-affected areas.

After his aerial visit, the Defence Minister will hold a meeting with Chief Minister MK Stalin and review the relief work being carried out by various agencies in the state.

(With ANI inputs)