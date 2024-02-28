PM Modi to unveil infrastructure projects worth over Rs 17,000 crore in Tamil Nadu's Tuticorin today

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO PM Modi at the Meenakshi Amman Temple in Madurai.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate 36 infrastructure projects valued at more than Rs 17,000 crore at VO Chidambaranar Port, Tuticorin, Tamil Nadu, on Wednesday. The event, organised jointly by the Ministries of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways; Road Transport and Highways; and Railways, will focus on bolstering transportation infrastructure and maritime capabilities across Tamil Nadu.

Key highlights of today's unveiling

Three categories of projects—foundation stone laying, national projects, and inaugurations—worth over Rs 10,324 crore, Rs 1,477 crore, and Rs 4,586 crore, respectively, will be unveiled by PM Modi.

Focus on green initiatives and hydrogen fuel

PM Modi will lay the foundation stone for the Outer Harbour Container Terminal project and inaugurate VOC Port as India's pioneering green hydrogen hub.

Green Tug Transition Programme (GTTP)

The GTTP aims to convert at least 50 per cent of all tugs into green tugs by 2030, with major ports set to purchase two brand-new green tugs from Cochin Shipyard by 2027.

Transformative growth in port efficiency

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal highlighted the remarkable transformation in port efficiency over the last decade, with throughput doubling and turnaround times significantly reduced.

Sagarmala program: Driving port modernisation

Most of the port modernisation projects to be inaugurated tomorrow fall under the Sagarmala Program, with 98 projects worth Rs 93,671 crore being implemented in Tamil Nadu.

Boosting coastal communities and skill development

Initiatives like Sagarmala have played a crucial role in uplifting coastal communities, with funding support for fishing harbor projects and an emphasis on maritime skill development.

Eastern maritime corridor: Enhancing connectivity

The Eastern Maritime Corridor to Vladivostok, Russia, from Chennai promises to significantly reduce travel time and distance in cargo transportation, fostering stronger ties between India and Far East Russia.

Cruise tourism: A growing industry

Tamil Nadu is making notable progress in cruise tourism, with initiatives like Cordelia Cruises to Sri Lanka and upcoming domestic cruises aiming to increase cruise passenger traffic and economic potential.

Dedicating railway and road projects

PM Modi will also dedicate railway and road projects worth Rs 1,477 crore and Rs 4,586 crore, respectively, further enhancing transportation infrastructure in Tamil Nadu.

Launch of ISRO project

An ISRO project worth INR 986 crore will also be launched by the Prime Minister, showcasing the government's commitment to space exploration and innovation.

