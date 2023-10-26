Petrol bomb case: Fair probe 'killed', says Tamil Nadu Raj Bhavan in fresh row with Stalin government

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Police personnel guard outside Raj Bhavan after a petrol bomb was hurled outside its main gate in Chennai

Petrol bomb Chennai: The Tamil Nadu Raj Bhavan today (October 26) said police did not register its complaint on the petrol bomb issue, and alleged a fair probe was 'killed' before it began. Further, it alleged the police diluted the attack as an act of simple vandalism and did not take up detailed interrogation.

"Police did not register Raj Bhavan complaint on the attack. Suo moto diluted the attack as act of simple vandalism and in a hurry got arrested the accused and remanded (him) to jail at midnight waking up the magistrate and prevented detailed interrogation which could expose those behind attack."

"Fair investigation is killed before it began," the TN Raj Bhavan said on X.

A 42 year-old man with many pending cases against him had hurled a Molotov cocktail, called petrol bomb in local parlance, in front of the Raj Bhavan's main gate in Chennai on Wednesday (October 25).

Know about petrol bomb case in Tamil Nadu:

A Molotov cocktail was lobbed by a man in front of the Raj Bhavan's main gate yesterday, an incident which drew the Opposition's ire over the handling of law and order by the ruling DMK in Tamil Nadu. The Raj Bhavan asserted it was "attacked" and that "miscreants carrying bombs tried to barge in through the main gate."

"However, alert sentries prevented and assailants hurled two petrol bombs inside Raj Bhavan and escaped," a post on Raj Bhavan's official 'X' handle claimed.

BJP slams Stalin government:

Opposition AIADMK and BJP slammed the government over the incident that happened outside the official residence of the State Governor. There was no damage, injuries to anyone and there was no security lapse, a senior police official said, adding the man who threw the petrol bomb was immediately overpowered. He was identified as 'Karukka' Vinoth, a man with many pending cases against him.

On Sardar Patel Road, on the opposite side of the Raj Bhavan, the man tried to throw a bottle by around 3:00 pm and it was immediately noticed by policemen on duty near the main gate, Prem Anand Sinha, Additional Commissioner of Police (South), told reporters here.

While alert police personnel were apprehending him, the man hurled the bottle which landed in front of the barricade placed before the main gate of the Raj Bhavan and there was no damage and no one was injured.

"There was no fire but there was some flame only on the wick, the bottle fell down and broke. He was caught and he had some more bottles and these were seized," 'Karukka' Vinoth, aged 42, faces 14 criminal cases and he was out on bail recently. He is a resident of Teynampet here, a City Police release said.

Vinoth was the accused in two similar incidents, including the one relating to the BJP office here over a year ago. Within the past one week, he was freed from jail after he secured bail. Before the incident on Wednesday, he consumed liquor and he is being questioned on his motive, Sinha said.

"Only one petrol bomb was used; it did not create any impact the way the accused expected," he said and ruled out any security lapse.

(With agencies inputs)

