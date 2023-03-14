Migrants attack row: 2 held for attacking workers in Tamil Nadu amid political slugfest in Bihar

Follow us on Image Source : REPRESENTATIONAL PIC Migrant workers attacked in Tamil Nadu

Two persons were arrested for allegedly assaulting migrant workers from West Bengal in the Erode district, Tamil Nadu, police said on Tuesday.

According to police, two migrant workers were attacked by a trio on Monday night while they were proceeding to a shop. They sustained minor injuries.

The victims and the accused persons worked together at a construction site.

The Bangalapudur police arrested two persons. They are on the lookout for the third one who is on absconding since the crime took place.

Meanwhile, in another incident, four persons who robbed a migrant worker from Uttar Pradesh of his mobile phone and cash have been arrested, police said.

The incident come to light amid alleged reports of a series of attacks on Migrant workers in Tamil Nadu. However, Tamil Nadu police and Bihar police rejcted those reports termming them fake news. Bihar Police also arrested a few persons for allegedly spreading fake news. Although, political slugfest between ruling Mahagathbandhan and Opposition parties in Bihar continues on the issue.

BJP seeks statement in Bihar Assembly



Meanwhile, the Opposition BJP in Bihar on Monday demanded that the Nitish Kumar government come out with a statement in the assembly on the findings of the officials who went to Tamil Nadu to look into allegations of attacks on migrants.

Leader of the opposition in the Bihar assembly, Vijay Kumar Sinha, also sought to know whether the chief minister has agreed to ally RJD's demand for withdrawal of general consent to the CBI, thus making the state "safe for the corrupt".

"I raised the issue of migrants on the floor of the House citing newspaper reports. These reports may or may not be true but the government cannot keep sitting on the findings of the three-member team it had sent to Tamil Nadu," Sinha told reporters outside the assembly.

"We demand that the government issue a statement on every aspect of the issue on the floor of the House," said the BJP leader, whose party has been accused by the DMK government in Tamil Nadu of having spread "rumours".

Sinha also bristled at the demand raised by RJD MLA Bhai Virendra, inside the House, for withdrawing general consent to CBI, taking a cue from states like West Bengal, in view of "flagrant misuse" of central agencies by the Union government.

"The CM must come clear on this issue. He should tell the House whether he is in agreement with his ally's demand, aimed at making the state safe for the corrupt,", said Sinha.

The RJD leader's demand came in the backdrop of CBI questioning party supremo Lalu Prasad and his wife Rabri Devi, followed by raids on premises connected to several members of the family and its close aides.

The BJP leader also sought an inquiry into the incident of fire breaking out in Kishanganj district on Sunday where a temple and some nearby shops were damaged, though the state police asserted that it was an "accident, with no law and order implications".

(With PTI input)

