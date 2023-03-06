Bihar: Man arrested for spreading fake videos of attack on migrant workers in Tamil Nadu

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Bihar Police ADG Jitendra Singh Gangwar during a press conference.

Bihar: A person has been arrested from Bihar's Jamui district in connection with fake videos of alleged attacks on migrants in Tamil Nadu, PTI quoted officials.

Bihar Police Economic Offence Unit (EOU) has booked four persons in connection with the case, officials said in a statement.

"An investigation by the EOU has revealed that the accused were indulging in spreading fake videos of migrants being killed and beaten up in Tamil Nadu on social media," the statement said.

Police said that 30 such videos were widely shared on social media, forcing migrant workers from Bihar flee Tamil Nadu in panic.

The cops have further informed that they have sent notices to service providers for preserving 42 such videos -- nine on Facebook, 15 each on Twitter and YouTube, and three on Gmail -- for further investigation.

"A 10-member team of the EOU is analysing these videos," police said, adding that those posting and sharing such videos for spreading rumours will be dealt with strictly.

Among the accused -- Aman Kumar, Rakesh Tiwary, Yuvraj Singh Rajput and Manish Kashyap -- have been named in the FIR while Aman Kumar, a resident of Laxmipur in Jamui district, has been arrested, police said.

Meanwhile, a four-member team comprising top officials of the Bihar government has been sent to Tamil Nadu to coordinate with officers who are investigating the matter.

(With inputs from PTI)

