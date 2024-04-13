Owaisi’s AIMIM extends support to EPS-led AIADMK in TN for LS polls, tie-up also for Assembly elections

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Asaduddin Owaisi and Edappadi K Palaniswami

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday (April 13) announced his party AIMIM’s support to the Edappadi K Palaniswami-led AIADMK in Tamil Nadu for the April 19 Lok Sabha elections. He said that the alliance will also continue for the Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu, apparently referring to the 2026 state polls.

Taking to X, Owaisi said, “AIADMK has refused to ally with BJP and has committed to never allying with it in the future. It has also assured that it will oppose CAA, NPR & NRC. Therefore, AIMIM extends its support to AIADMK in the coming Lok Sabha elections. Our alliance will also continue for the Assembly elections”.

Lok Sabha elections

Notably, AIMIM had allied with TTV Dhinakaran's Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) in Tamil Nadu for the 2021 Assembly polls and contested from three seats. The AIADMK was part of the BJP-led NDA then.

AMMK is now a constituent of the BJP-led bloc in the state for the upcoming election. Tamil Nadu has 39 Lok Sabha seats.

(With PTI inputs)

ALSO READ | BJP candidate Madhavi Latha confronts AIMIM chief Owaisi over his CAA remark