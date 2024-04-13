BJP candidate Madhavi Latha confronts AIMIM chief Owaisi over his CAA remark

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE PIC) BJP's candidate from Hyderabad Madhavi Latha

Amidst an intense electoral campaign, BJP candidate Madhavi Latha from Hyderabad and AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi engaged in a war of words.

After the AIMIM Chief referred to CAA as an unconstitutional law, the feisty BJP candidate, who is vying to take over Owaisi's bastion (Hyderabad seat) during the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, said, it is unfortunate that Owaisi every time wants to manipulate the law, the acts, and whatever the central party is doing.

Speaking to reporters, Madhavi Latha said, "First, Asaduddin Owaisi needs to explain what CAA according to him is and what CAA according to the existing central government's definition is... Unfortunately, every time Asaduddin Owaisi wants to manipulate the law, the acts, and whatever the central party is doing, just because the people in Hyderabad, Lok Sabha constituency, are unaware of the technical terminologies and how deeply they are defined,

Significantly, the statement by Latha came after the AIMIM Chief said, "BJP has made an unconstitutional law—CAA. It has been made based on religion, which goes against the right to equality; therefore, I tore a copy of the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill in Parliament. We were, are, and continue to be against this."

Owaisi will lose by 1.5 lakh votes. Madhavi Latha in Aap Ki Adalat

Earlier, feisty BJP candidate Madhavi Latha predicted that AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi would lose this time by a margin of 1,50,000 votes. Madhavi Latha, who appeared on India TV's Editor-in-Chief Rajat Sharma's iconic show Aap Ki Adalat, emphasised that Owaisi's 'bogus vote bank' won't work this time.

Replying to a question on Owaisi's family winning streak from Hyderabad for the last 40 years, Madhavi Latha replied, "Yes, if we had bogus votes, we could continuously win for 4,000 years. But what to do? We do not have bogus votes. Owaisi has 6,20,000 votes. If you type one EPIC (electoral Photo Identity Card) number on the EC website, you may find the same voter ID in two places. In the Charminar area alone, he has 1,60,000 bogus votes."