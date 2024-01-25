Chennai Metro Rail introduces QR tickets via WhatsApp | Here's how to book

Follow us on Image Source : X/@CMRLOFFICIAL Metro QR Ticketing via WhatsApp at Ticketing counters.

Chennai Metro: In efforts to promote a green environment and digital initiatives, the Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) has introduced a new system of delivering QR tickets through WhatsApp to passengers at the metro stations' ticket counters.

The ticketing feature was initially implemented at two stations, namely Koyambedu and Airport, and has now been extended to all 41 stations following a positive response from passengers.

Earlier, CMRL introduced many ticketing methods such as replacing the paper QR using electronic QR by scanning QR code available at stations, QR tickets through mobile apps and ticketing through various third-party platforms like WhatsApp, Paytm and PhonePe.

Passangers can now get tickets on their WhatsApp

The new system was inaugurated on Wednesday by MA Siddique, Managing Director of CMRL.

In this system, passengers can enter their mobile number at the counter. Once the passengers enter the mobile number, the ticket will be directly delivered to their mobile through Whatsapp. The transaction is secure, and passenger mobile numbers are not stored in the CMRL system ensuring data privacy of the passengers.

Steps to avail QR Ticket through WhatsApp at counter:

Approach the ticket counter for your QR ticket. Inform the Operator about the destination and number of tickets. Enter your WhatsApp number through the Keypad installed at the ticket counter. Receive a QR code containing your ticket details in your WhatsApp chat from CMRL official number.

