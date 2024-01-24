Republic Day celebration: Delhi Metro to begin services at 4 am on January 26

Follow us on Image Source : REPRESENTATIONAL PIC Delhi metro services starts a few hours early for those who visit Kartavya Path on R-Day.

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Wednesday said the metro services will commence at 4 am on all its lines to facilitate the public to reach Kartavya Path for the Republic Day parade on January 26.

DMRC officials said the services will be available at a headway of 30 minutes till 6 am and the regular timetable will be followed after that for the rest of the day.

"People who will be in possession of bona fide e-invitation cards or e-tickets for attending the Republic Day ceremony will be issued coupons on production of government-issued identity cards at stations, which will be valid for exits from Central Secretariat and Udyog Bhawan stations only to reach Kartavya Path," the official said in a statement.

The same coupon will be valid for return journeys from these two stations.

The officials further said passengers with invitation cards marked for enclosures 1 to 9 and V1 and V2 should deboard at Udyog Bhawan.

"Similarly, those (with invitation cards) marked for enclosures 10 to 24 and VN are advised to deboard at Central Secretariat.

Regular announcements will also be made inside the trains to inform passengers about the same so that they deboard at the designated stations in order to reach their enclosures smoothly," the DMRC said.

DMRC advisory on security check

According to the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation, the intensified checks may result in long queues at some metro stations, especially during peak commute hours. The DMRC also advised passengers to plan their journey keeping in mind that long queues were likely at some metro stations because of this.

"Therefore, passengers are advised to plan their journey accordingly and allow for some additional time for their commute during these days. Passengers are requested to cooperate with the security personnel during security checks," the DMRC said.



