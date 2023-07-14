Chandrayaan 3 launch: Meet P Veeramuthuvel, the third Tamil Nadu scientist who led the Indian mission

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER P Veeramuthuvel, 3rd Tamil scientist in a row to lead Chandrayaan-3 mission

As India’s space and technology industry has taken a leap with a new and improved space mission, Chandrayaan 3, P Veeramuthuvel, a native of Viluppuram in Tamil Nadu, led the third Chandrayaan mission from Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Andhra Pradesh’s Sriharikota on Friday. Chandrayaan 1 and 2 were directed by Mayilsamy Annadurai and M Vanitha, both of them were from Tamil Nadu. After a similar attempt in 2008 failed to produce the desired results, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) attempted to join the elite group of nations that have mastered the art of soft landing on the lunar surface under the chairmanship of the S Somanath.

Who is Veeramuthuvel?

Veeramuthuvel was born in the Tamil Nadu district of Villupuram and is the son of Palanivel, a Southern Railway technician. Veeramuthuvel, who studied at the Railroad School in Villupuram, attended a private polytechnic college and earned a diploma in mechanical engineering. Yet, his advantage in space and the craving to accomplish something in that field drove him away from that work. After completing his engineering studies at a private college in Tambaram, he went on to study at IIT Chennai for higher education, where he conducted significant aerospace research.

Veeramuthuvel, who is 46 years old, is currently the Chandrayaan-3 mission's project director under Somanath's direction. Hailing from a little family in Tamil Nadu's Villupuram district, Ph.D. holder Veeramuthuvel is a former student of the renowned Indian Institute of Technology, Madras. He takes over for Vanitha, who was in charge of the Chandrayaan-2 mission under the direction of the then-ISRO Chief K Sivan.

Veeramuthuvel, who has a strong fascination with complicated equipment work, got a potential chance to turn into a researcher at the Indian Space Exploration Association (ISRO) in 1989. Muthuvel jumped at the chance to work for ISRO and never looked back. He made it his goal to work for ISRO and never looked at other opportunities that came his way.

A research paper on a vibration control system in the electronic package of the spacecraft was submitted, and experiments related to it were carried out at the U R Rao Satellite Center in Bengaluru. His probe could assist with handling the rocket's lander on the moon and powering the rover portion of the spacecraft. ISRO was amazed to see this exploration paper and gave him acclaim.

In addition, Vanitha became the first woman to lead an ISRO project. Mayilsamy Annadurai was hailed as the 'Moon Man of India' after he helmed the maiden Chandrayaan mission in 2008. It's interesting to note that India's rocket program was led by the late President Dr. A. P. J. Abdul Kalam, who was from Rameswaram in Tamil Nadu.

