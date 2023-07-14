Chandrayaan-3: All you need to know about India's Moon mission

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/ISRO ISRO launches Chandrayaan-3

History in making: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) scripted history on Friday (July 14) with the launch of the third edition of India’s Moon mission Chandrayaan-3 at 2.35 pm from Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh.

Chandrayaan-3 is the third lunar exploration mission in the fourth operational mission (M4) of the LVM3 launcher, formerly the GSLVMkIII rocket.

The LVM3-M4 rocket, the largest and heaviest in its class and described as ‘Fat Boy’ lifted off in a picturesque manner at a prefixed time at 2.35 pm from the second launch pad, at the end of the 25.30 hour countdown.

With Chandrayaan-3 being a follow-up mission to the second lunar mission, the ISRO is aiming for a soft landing on the surface of the moon. Success in this regard will make India only the fourth country to achieve the feat after the United States, China, and the erstwhile USSR.

In 2019, Chandrayaan-2 failed to achieve the much-awaited soft landing on the surface of the moon in 2019, disappointing the ISRO team.

The average distance from Earth to Moon is nearly 384,400 km which would take for Chandrayaan-3 to reach to the surface of the moon nearly over a month. The Vikram lander is expected to soft-land on the South Pole region of Earth’s sole satellite on August 23 or 24 after which it will operate for one lunar day. A lunar day on the Moon is nearly 14 days on Earth. Chandrayaan-3, which is a follow-up mission after Chandrayaan-2 made a crash landing in September 2019 due to a software glitch, consists of several improvements. The scientists, taking past experience into consideration, implemented various changes for a successful landing. The Chandrayaan-3 was launched into space by the Launch Vehicle Mark-III (LVM-III) which was earlier known as GSLV-III (Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle Marks-III). It was also used to launch Chandrayaan-2. Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft carries a range of technologies with a total payload mass of approximately 3,895 kilograms. The technologies include laser and RF-based altimeters, velocimeters, throttleable liquid engines, hazard detection, and avoidance systems, and a landing leg mechanism. Taking special measures, ISRO has improved the onboard equipment in a bid to avoid any issues during soft landing on Moon. The lander has undergone a number of changes to be able to handle higher landing velocities. ISRO chief S Somanath said that the area of landing has been increased from 500m x 500m to four km by 2.5 km. “It can land anywhere, so it doesn't limit you to target a specific point. It will target a specific point only in nominal conditions. So, if the performance is poor, it can land anywhere within that area," he said. Former ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan on Thursday said that the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 will make India only the fourth nation to achieve this which would increase the potential for space science development in the country.

Wishes pour in after launch of Chandrayaan-3

President Droupadi Murmu tweeted, “India successfully launches Chandrayaan-3 marking another significant milestone in space exploration. Heartiest congratulations to the @ISRO team and everyone who worked relentlessly to accomplish the feat! It demonstrates the nation's unwavering commitment to advancement in space science and technology. My best wishes for the success of the lunar mission."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi called the achievement as a “testament to our scientists' relentless dedication”.

“Chandrayaan-3 scripts a new chapter in India's space odyssey. It soars high, elevating the dreams and ambitions of every Indian. This momentous achievement is a testament to our scientists' relentless dedication. I salute their spirit and ingenuity!” PM Modi tweeted.

