Wimbledon 2021: Sania Mirza and Bethanie Mattek-Sands bow out of women's doubles

Image Source : TWITTER/MEDIA_SAI Wimbledon 2021: Sania Mirza and Bethanie Matte-Sands bow out of women's doubles

Sania Mirza and Bethanie Mattek-Sands were knocked out of the ongoing Wimbledon tennis tournament after the pair lost against the Russian duo of Elena Vesnina and Veronika Kudermetova in the women's doubles second round on Saturday. Sania and Mattek-Sands suffered the defeat in straight sets.

Sania and Mattek-Sands lost the opening set 4-6 before missing out on the chance the equalize the second set and keeping the contest alive. They also lost the second set 3-6, bowing out of the tournament.

In the first round, Sania and her American partner had stunned sixth seeds Desirae Krawczyk and Alexa Guarachi to make the second round.

Mirza and Mattek-Sands were a bit rusty at the start but once they got their rhythm, they dominated the match and won 7-5 6-3 against the American-Chilean pair.

Sania will be seen in action later in the day in the mixed doubles event. She is paired with Rohan Bopanna. The duo will take on the British pair of Aidan McHugh and Emily Webley-Smith in their second-round match.

The Sania-Bopanna pair had defeated Ankita Raina and Ramkumar Ramanathan in the first round in straight sets. The all-Indian contest lasted for one hour and nine minutes as Sania and Bopanna won the contest 6-2, 7-6