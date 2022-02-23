Wednesday, February 23, 2022
     
 Live tv
ye-public-hai-sab-jaanti-hai
Breaking
  • SC refuses to entertain plea seeking cancellation of offline board exams for classes 10, 12
X
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Tennis
  5. Watch: Olympic champion Zverev attacks chair umpire; expelled from Mexican Open 2022

Watch: Olympic champion Zverev attacks chair umpire; expelled from Mexican Open 2022

The World number three Alexander Zverev has been expelled from the Mexican Open after the German's "unsportsmanlike conduct" at the conclusion of his doubles match on Tuesday night in Acapulco.

India TV Sports Desk Edited by: India TV Sports Desk
Acapulco Updated on: February 23, 2022 16:51 IST
Alexander zverev
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES

Alexander Zvererv was caught on camera attacking chair umpire with his racket during Mexican Open 2022.

Highlights

  • Zverev argued with the umpire after the decisive tie-break in the doubles match
  • he and Marcelo Melo lost 6-2 4-6 10-6 to Lloyd Glasspool and Harri Heliovaara
  • Zverev struck the umpire's chair several times with his racquet and came close to hitting umpire

2020 Tokyo Olympic champion  Alexander Zverev has been expelled from the Mexican Open after the German's "unsportsmanlike conduct" at the conclusion of his doubles match on Tuesday night in Acapulco.

Related Stories

Zverev argued with the umpire after the decisive tie-break in the doubles match as he and Marcelo Melo lost 6-2 4-6 10-6 to Lloyd Glasspool and Harri Heliovaara. The 24-year-old struck the umpire's chair several times with his racquet and came dangerously close to hitting umpire Alessandro Germani.

The former U.S. Open finalist was upset over a line call during the match earlier.

"Due to unsportsmanlike conduct at the conclusion of his doubles match on Tuesday night, Alexander Zverev has been withdrawn from the tournament in Acapulco," organisers of the ATP tournament in a statement said.

In the first round of the singles, defending champion Zverev was made to dig deep to save two match points in the second-set tie-break before clinching a 3-6, 7-6(10), 6-2 victory in one of the most exciting matches of 2022 so far.

Zverev was scheduled to meet compatriot Peter Gojowczyk, who will now get a walkover to advance to the quarter-finals.

(With inputs from ANI)

Elections 2022

Top News

Latest News