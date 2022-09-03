US Open 2022: Nick Kyrgios marches on, qualifies first time for fourth round

US Open: In the shadow of Tennis legend Serena Williams's retirement, Nick Kyrgios has made it to the fourth round of the Flushing Meadows. Kyrgios registered a win over American wildcard J.J. Wolf by 6-4 6-2 6-3. This is the first time Kygrios has reached the fourth round of the marquee event.

The Wimbledon finalist was at his absolute best as he won the match in an hour and 56 minutes. Kyrgios whacked 21 aces at his opponent J.J. Wolf and gained momentum very early on in the match. The Australian looked at his absolute best as he looked determined to alter both his luck and record at the Flushing Meadows. In the process, Kygrios defended all the seven breaks that were thrown at him at Louis Armstrong Stadium. The Wimbledon finalist was fined $7,500 for spitting during his second-round clash with Benjamin Bonzi.

Not many fans had turned up to watch Kyrgios play as Arthur Ashe Stadium was the point in focus where Serena Williams fell to Ajla Tomljanovic. As of now, Kyrgios seems to be playing the best Tennis of his career as he has already won in Washington, D.C, and also ended up reaching his first Grand Slam final at the All England Club.

{img-58055}

On the other hand, Kyrgios also seems to be taking giant leaps in the US Open doubles first round. The Aussie along with Kokkinakis defeated Hugo Gaston and Lorenzo Musetti 4-6 6-3 6-4. Before this, Kygrios had made a winning start to his US Open singles campaign after he beat his close friend Kokkinakis 6-3 6-4 7-6 (4). Opening up on the match Kygrios said that he never wanted to play against Kokkinakis and was shocked to see what the draw had in store for them. In the second round of the US Open doubles, Kyrgios and Kokkinakis play Andre Goransson and Yoshihito Nishioka. Earlier this year both Kyrgios and Kokkinakis became the Grand Slam champion together after winning the Australian Open doubles title.

Latest Sports News